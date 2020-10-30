Can Online Casinos Rig Slot Machines – 2020 Guide

Online casino games have been increasingly popular, especially since the global outbreak of the Coronavirus. Each day, millions of people worldwide choose to enjoy online casino games from the comfort of their living rooms, which means that they can play wherever and whenever they want to.

If you like to enjoy some slots after a long and tiring day, you have probably gone through periods where you lose more money than you win, and when this occurs, it is natural to think that something isn’t right with the platform, more specifically, you might think that the game you chose to play is rigged.

In fact, you may hear people claiming that the devices are rigged – which can be avoided by understanding how the machines work. Hence, if you are new to the entire world of online slot games, you might be wondering – what are some things that I need to understand and learn? Luckily, this article can help, let’s take a closer look:

Can The Online “Devices” Be Fixed?

To put it simply, yes, they can be fixed. There is a wide range of shady platforms out there, and naturally, there are even more reliable and trustworthy ones. Most of the scam ones operate for one day and then the next, you cannot find it. Nonetheless, online slots are created for fun, which is why the casino gaming industry keeps an open eye on the sites to guarantee fair outcomes.

The fact that there are various companies looking to scam people means that you’ll need to determine which games you prefer playing and you’ll want to do a lot of digging on the platform you might want to use, mostly because you do not want to submit your banking and private information to such platforms.

Are They All Fixed?

Since the appearance of online slot devices, a lot of experts and gamblers have discussed whether or not the machines are actually rigged. As we mentioned earlier, you should avoid some of them, however, no all of them are rigged, in most cases, the fixed ones can be found on shady platforms.

This means that not all of them are fixed, particularly if you are playing on reputable casino places such as www.slots-o-rama.com. This is why you’ll hear a lot of experts and players say that you must research the platform you are thinking about using for playing slots.

How can you do this? Well, it is quite simple. You should begin with the online reviews posted by other people. Of course, you can find such testimonials on the official site, however, it is always better to look at the ones posted on independent ones since they tend to be more honest there.

Should I Check How They Are Programmed?

Besides researching the platform, one of the best ways for determining whether or not a website is legit is to check how their machines are programmed. If the company behind the platform is reliable, they’ll probably use a program called ‘Random Number Generator’ or RNG for short.

If they do use such a program, it is a good indication that they are trustworthy. An RNG will be capable of calculating the payouts in a random way, which means that there isn’t anyone controlling the device, not is it programmed by humans. For every game, there will be a large element of chance.

You might also want to keep in mind that the machines offered could have some lags and bugs, which can easily influence how the games work, meaning that it can cause problems with the payout your receive. This is something that can occur even on the best and most used online casinos out there.

What Things Should I Check?

Before we conclude this article, there are a few things worth mentioning when it comes to choosing a platform that you’ll be playing on. We already mentioned that you must check the reviews and whether or not they utilize an RNG, but you should also check the following:

The Games They Offer – depending on your preferences, you’ll want to be able to play the slots that you like. And, different places offer different ones, which is why you must learn what you can actually pay for. You do not want to sign-up and deposit funds if you won’t use it later on. The License – another great way of determining if the company is legit is checking whether or not they have a license. This is quite important since, without it, it will be clear that it might be a scam. So, if they do not display the license on the site, it might be wise to move on to the next option.

Read Articles on The Company – you might not know this, but there will probably be a wide range of articles on particular gambling places, which is why you must ensure that you read them. This will allow you to learn if the company is hiding something or if it works legally. The Bonuses – similar to the games offered, there are various bonuses that you can receive. For instance, some companies might offer a bonus when you sign-up, while others might offer it when you deposit your first funds. Hence, think about what bonuses you want to receive. The Customer Support – when there is a problem with your games, website, or payout, you’ll probably want to contact customer support. However, some websites might not have it, which is why it is wise to choose one that has this useful feature since you’ll be able to contact them whenever you need it.

Conclusion

So, there you have it – there will always be platforms out there that are not legit and that rig their slot machines, which is why you must always ensure that you choose websites that are trustworthy, popular, and that utilizes a Random Number Generator for their slot machines.

Hence, now that you are aware of all the things you must consider before opting for a particular online casino, you should not waste any more of your time. Instead, you might want to start browsing different platforms that you can use, and while doing so, apply some of the tips mentioned above, ones that will allow you to play on a legitimate gambling website.