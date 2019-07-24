Can CBD Help People with Anxiety and Depression?

CBD or Cannabidiol is becoming more and more popular because of how beneficial it can be. More researches and studies are now conducted to prove how the use of this product can be very useful not only to humans but also to animals or pets.

CBD is a cannabinoid found in a Cannabis plant. It is an active ingredient from the hemp plant, and it’s generally safe to use. This was discovered in 1940, and by now, plenty of solid clinical evidence should already back its potential benefits.

However, it’s just a few years ago when scientists began to really dig into its potential. There are plenty of misconceptions about this cannabinoid as it is associated with cannabis and THC. What’s already a proven fact is that CBD won’t make its users experience euphoria.

THC or tetrahydrocannabinol, another cannabinoid from the cannabis plant, is what makes its users feel high. This is particularly toxic to animals and addictive, but can also be beneficial to humans. However, CBD isn’t the same. It mainly has benefits rather than negative side effects. It’s even safe to use on pets like dogs and cats.

One of the greatest benefits of CBD is how it can help people and animals who are dealing with anxiety and depression. In fact, initial studies regarding this have only seen promising evidence so far.

Depression and anxiety are two of the most common mental disorders that different age groups deal with. While there are already drugs that can be prescribed to lessen the symptoms of these disorders, CBD is simply a natural solution.

It promises less side effects compared to prescribed drugs or antidepressants like Zoloft. Such unnatural drugs are known to have side effects that not everyone is happy about. Some of these side effects are mood swings, drowsiness, and sexual dysfunction.

It’s common for people who are prescribed antidepressants switch from one drug to another as they are simply not happy with the side effects that they are dealing with.

Initial studies about the use of CBD to treat mental disorders on both humans and pets found that this is less likely to have such side effects. They found that CBD mainly has positive interactions with the receptors in the brain that has something to do with a body’s functions.

What’s even better is that researchers have seen that CBD doesn’t directly react with the body’s endocannabinoid receptors. This means that it is less likely that the use of this product will become addictive or habit-forming.

When it comes to knowing how to use CBD, options are now made available on cbdcentral.com. This is now a growing industry, and more and more places are starting to allow its use as a form of medicine.

This product is now available as capsules, tinctures, drinks, and even desserts. A popular choice is CBD oil as it’s easy to use on both humans and animals. When we speak about animals, pets can even enjoy this in the form of treats.

But going back to how it can help with mental disorders such as anxiety and depression, CBD can help lessen some of their symptoms like the following:

Nausea

Lack of Appetite

Drowsiness

Pain

Insomnia

While these are symptoms that can be lessened with the help of CBD, there are still studies that noted how some may react differently. Some may still experience some of these symptoms even after the use of CBD.

The main reason why this can help alleviate those symptoms is because of its reaction with the endocannabinoid receptors in the body.

Back pain is common for people who are dealing with depression. CBD is known to have anti-inflammatory compounds that could help lessen inflammation or pain.

One of the common reasons why people lack appetite is nausea and vomiting. This product has an antiemetic effect, which helps a person and animal deal with nausea. It’s why it also helps with improving one’s appetite.

CBD fights insomnia and so it helps people who are having a hard time sleeping through the night. This is very different from how THC could affect its user. THC acts as a sedative, but CBD is more of a cause-fighting solution. It acts against the reason why a person can’t sleep, which is usually stress and pain.

It’s important to note that this may not be ideal to be taken with other drugs, so be sure to speak to a professional first. It’s also important that you check the legality of its use in your state or country before making any purchase.