Camila Cabello Offering Fans To Be In Her Music Video

Camila Cabello is offering fans a chance to appear in an upcoming music video as a part of the All-In Challenge. “Let’s come together to help the people and families that are struggling during this time”, she writes in the caption.
The winner will receive a roundtrip domestic flight, a one-night hotel stay and the on-set experience with Cabello. All the proceeds will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.
“I’m offering a day on the set of my next music video when social distancing is over. You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I’ll teach you all the moves, well, my choreographer will teach us the moves”, Camila said in a video.
i’ve accepted the #ALLINCHALLENGE! let’s come together to help the people and families that are struggling during this time. let’s take care of one another. go to the link in my bio to donate if you can, you could be in my next music video and learn the choreography with me! love you guys, let’s help in whatever ways we can ❤️