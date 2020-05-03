Camila Cabello Offering Fans To Be In Her Music Video

Camila Cabello is offering fans a chance to appear in an upcoming music video as a part of the All-In Challenge. “Let’s come together to help the people and families that are struggling during this time”, she writes in the caption.

The winner will receive a roundtrip domestic flight, a one-night hotel stay and the on-set experience with Cabello. All the proceeds will go directly to Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen and No Kid Hungry.

“I’m offering a day on the set of my next music video when social distancing is over. You will make a cameo in the music video, you will learn choreography with me, I’ll teach you all the moves, well, my choreographer will teach us the moves”, Camila said in a video.