12 Natural Ways To Calm Down Stress And Anxiety – 2020 Guide

We all are living a fast-paced lifestyle of which stress and anxiety is part and parcel. Striving hard to strike a work-life balance often makes us experience undulating stress and anxiety. Add to it other problems that we have to confront on a daily basis, and it would not be wrong to say that stress has become commonplace in our lives. We cannot escape the tensions, troubles, strain, but we can surely do everything in our power to calm them down.

While tossing pills and seeking medical help is the best way, there are effective natural ways to calm down bouts of stress.

1. Exercise and Meditation

Staying active is beneficial for physical and mental health. Dedicate 15 minutes from your morning routine to exercise and meditation. You won’t see immediate effects. However, in the long run, it will surely help you out. Choose any form of exercise that you are comfortable with, yoga, pilates, stretching, running. Then, commit some time to meditation. It is the most effective and natural way to experience serenity from within.

2. Quit Drinking and Smoking

Drinking and smoking could be your biggest enemy. At once, drinking to calm down the panic attack may work, but you will experience anxiety returning back with a vengeance. Moreover, you are more likely to become an addict. Then research has shown that nicotine and other chemicals found in the cigarette alter pathways in the brain linked to anxiety. Therefore, quit drinking and smoking. If not at all, try to limit at least when you are stressed.

3. Get Adequate Sleep

Stress is a harbinger of many diseases, the common one being insomnia and vice-versa. Make sure you get adequate sleep. Good night sleep is essential for you. And for that limit, your screen time during the night, do not consume caffeine, keep your room dark and cool, try to sleep at the same time.

4. Take Aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is a healing and holistic treatment where fragrant oils from plant and flower extracts are used to tranquilise the body and mind. It is found potent in relaxing the body, enhancing mood, improving mind, body, and spirit health. Essential oils made from the extracts of lavender, sage, grapefruit, exotic roses are used in aromatherapy. Either you can avail the aromatherapy services from a salon, or you can make it at home by buying fresh flowers from renowned florists.

5. Eat a Healthy Diet

To beat the stress, you need to maintain your inner health in good shape. For this, it is vital that you eat a well-balanced and healthy diet. Eat a colourful and sattvic diet that will keep you hydrated, healthy, and will also impact your mood positively. Packaged foods, heavy foods make you feel sluggish and have a negative effect on your body and mind.

6. Spend Time in Nature

Nature is a potent healer. Studies have shown that spending time in nature helps with stress and anxiety. Spend at least 10-15 minutes outdoors. You can also have plants and flowers in your home so that even your home environment is peaceful. Make an online flower delivery and plant delivery from a trusted florist and nursery in India such as FlowerAura. You can use flowers and herbs, like chamomile, to make calming tea as well.

7. Practice Deep Breathing Exercises

Daily, when you exercise your body, also incorporate deep breathing exercises to keep your mind relaxed. If not daily, whenever you feel bogged down by stress, practise deep breathing exercises. Sit up with a straight back, legs crossed, and hands-on belly. Inhale deeply through the nose, feeling the breath through your body, and exhaling through your mouth. Repeat the process a couple of times until you feel at peace. Breathing exercises will reinforce your flight-to-fight response.

8. Laugh Out Loud

It’s hard to feel anxious when you are laughing and vice-versa. But laughing out loud will improve your immune system and mood. Hearty laughter will also relieve tensions from the muscles. Whenever you are sad, watch stand-up comedy shows, read something funny, converse with people and laugh. If you can, join the laughter-therapy club as well.

9. Live in the Moment

Slow down and be present. Our mind is like a pendulum that sways from past to future. When you are living in the past or future, you are more likely to be stressed and tense. Live in the present moment. Take time to feel the surroundings, senses, and you will experience that you are calmer than you were before. Whenever you think your mind is swinging to the past and future, bring it back to the present. Meditation, breathing exercises are some of the ways to stay in the present moment.

10. Listen To Music

When nothing works, let the music be your healing. When you feel overwhelmed by tensions, try taking a break and listening to music. Listen to relaxing and soothing music to lower the production of stress hormone–cortisol, to lower blood pressure, and to soothe the body. Consider lighting up some scented candles like Rose, Sandalwood, Lavender, Ylang Ylang, etc. for conducive environs.

11. Play with Animals

Having furry animals around is the best stress buster. If you have a pet at home, you need no one else. Play with your dogs and cats and instantly see a happy smile on your face. Spending time with pets releases oxytocin in the brain, a brain chemical associated with positive mood backed by scientific research. Having a pet also means having a companionship– this also helps in anxiety reduction. If you do not have a pet at home, visit pet-friendly cafes and spots or someone who has one.

12. Physical Contact

Physical touch and contact like hugs, cuddles, kisses, intimacy can help relieve stress. Research has shown positive physical contact lowers cortisol and augments oxytocin in the brain. Physical contact will also help lower heart rate and blood-pressure levels, both which are the after-effects of stress.

Beat the blues naturally! Try these ways to stay calm and happy, always.