6 Ways to Practice And Improve Your Call of Duty: Warzone Gaming Skills

There is no denying – the Call of Duty franchise is one of the most played and popular games in the last two decades and it’s also one of the most influential games to hit the market. But, although it might look like it’s simple to play, it isn’t, especially with the latest addition CoD: Warzone.

Because of the increased complexity of the game, you might be searching for some tips and tricks that could help you practice and improve your skills. Luckily for all enthusiasts out there, the article below could help you with this. Here is what you should do in order to improve your CoD: Warzone skills:

First Things First, Focus on Your Loadouts

Before you continue reading our list of tips for improving your skills, the very first thing that you’ll have to be aware of and understand is your loadouts. If you don’t know anything about them, your rivals will easily spot, target, and eliminate you throughout the gameplay. This means that understanding the loadouts is one of the most beneficial things that you could do, especially since it could provide you with an advantage.

The most important equipment available in Warzone is your knife – the throwing of it – as well as the stim. You’ll have to know how you could utilize them while playing. If you throw the knife, you’ll be capable of eliminating your rivals easily, and the stim will help you with regenerating your health. Thus, while enjoying the battles, don’t forget to use this equipment, mostly because you’ll be capable of proceeding faster.

You Need to Understand Your Health

As you’re probably well aware, your health is, indeed the most important aspect of the game. When it deteriorates, the odds of you losing will increase. Basically speaking, you’ll only have one life to deal with, thus, if you keep on going after your rivals, you might get killed sooner than later. Hence, when you’re targeting and approaching an enemy, ensure that you always monitor your health bar. One wrong move could cause you to lose the match, thus, make sure that you don’t by always keeping an eye on your health.

Your Strategies Will Be Everything

CoD: Warzone is all about being strategic. Thus, the better strategies you come up with, the better your odds of winning are. There is a wide range of things that you could do. For instance, you could utilize the flag to attract the attention of your rivals, and once they notice it, you could instantly eliminate them, and in return, you can progress in the game. There are various strategies that you could implement and that’ll help you improve your skills.

Another thing that could help you understand strategies better is if you opt for getting coached. What does this mean? Well, there are various coaching services such as the ones offered by Codwz.legionfarm.com that you can hire, and by doing so, you’ll be assigned to a coach that’ll help you learn and understand how to be better at the game. Hence, if you wish to, you can get advice from a professional CoD player.

Always Examine The Maps

If you examine, understand, and read more about the maps in CoD, it could help you with avoiding dangerous situations that you could find yourself in. In order for you to achieve this, you’ll have to know every aspect of the various maps offered, and by doing so, you’ll be capable of surviving the battle. Additionally, it’ll assist you to learn some escape routes that you could utilize for making an escape whenever an enemy spots you.

Hoarding Cash Isn’t Smart

As you play the game, you’ll collect money and you’ll also earn more if you opt for completing a wide range of contracts that you may come across. During some battles, you won’t find any cash, however, in others, you’ll find a lot. Nonetheless, one of the most important things that you could do is to not hoard the cash you collect. Why shouldn’t you do this? Isn’t it wise to save it up for something more powerful?

Well, it isn’t, especially since there is no premium for gathering funds in the battle royale mode, which means that it’ll only be useful for purchasing stations that are highlighted on the maps. These will allow you to obtain various things such as Cluster Strikes, armor, and loadout drop. This is why you should proactively purchase these rewards, especially since you won’t be capable of taking the funds you’ve collected with you.

Contracts Are Essential

There are some really great methods for gathering the resources you need while you’re working your way across the map – contracts. They’ll all be listed for you, and there are also five categories that you can opt for. For starters, there are Bounties that’ll mark one player on the map, and as you get nearer, the radius will slowly get smaller and if you eliminate the player, you’ll certainly get an award. Scavenger contracts will allow you to open 3 boxes where you’ll be able to find cash rewards.

Additionally, there are Recons that’ll highlight a capture point for you to discover and these are a little bit riskier than the other contracts that you could opt for, mostly because they’ll require you to lay low. Most Wanted contracts are also quite daunting since you’ll be highlighted and you’ll need to survive for 3 minutes to get a bonus. Lastly, there are Supply Run contracts that’ll allow you to view the Buy Station where you’ll get discounts.

Conclusion

If you’re about to start playing Call of Duty: Warzone, you should know that the gameplay will be more daunting and complex than its predecessors. However, if you opt for following most of the tips, tricks, and advice we mentioned in our list above, you can ensure that you improve your skills, thus, you’ll be able to play better.

Since you now understand what you’ll need to do to become a better Warzoner, don’t lose your time. Instead, load the game, focus on all of the things we mentioned, and then start practicing and improving your skills – especially since this is something that could help you enjoy the game more.