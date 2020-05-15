Caitlyn Jenner And Sophia Hutchins’ Relationship Revealed

Sophia Hutchins (24) has spilled the beans about her years-long relationship with Caitlyn Jenner. “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star Caitlyn (70) never confirmed that they are romantically linked.

Hutchins who is the executive director of the “Caitlyn Jenner Foundation”, has spoken out about her time with Jenner and claimed that the relationship is “parental”. The pair have been together since 2017 and have been seen often together at red carpet events.

In a new interview on the Juicy Scoop podcast with Heather McDonald, Sophia said: “It was never romantic. It was never sexual. It was very much friends”.

She continued to explain that she met Caitlyn through their hairstylist and it started as a friendship. Sophia then started getting bookings for Caitlyn and became her manager after the divorce from Kris Jenner and eventually moved in with Caitlyn in her Malibu home three years ago.

The 23-year old entrepreneur continued: “It’s very parental, very protective. But, at the same time, it’s also businessy. It’s like we’re family. All of my family is in Seattle… it’s been nice to feel like you have a family where you’re living.”

She added: “As far as romance, no.”

Sophia admitted that she is contemplating moving out of Caitlyn’s home since the 70-year old reality star started barging into her room more and more often. The entrepreneur admitted: “[She] kind of saw a lot of things happening, and so it’s kind of like living with your parents. I’m like, ‘Oh, this might be a turning point where I might need to move out.'”