12 Common Mistakes in Buying Shoes Online and How to Avoid Them

Ninety-six percent of survey respondents said they shop online for casual clothing and footwear.

Buying shoes online is convenient, saves you time, and there is an enormous selection of shoes to choose from.

However, shopping at an online shoe store can be risky.

If you are not careful, you can easily get scammed, buy poor-fitting shoes, or end up with a pair that looks nothing like what you saw online.

If you are wondering how to avoid common mistakes in buying shoes online, this short and simple guide is for you.

1. Buying Shoes in the Wrong Size

The most common mistake in buying shoes online is buying them in the wrong size.

It’s easy to do, especially if you are not familiar with the size system of different brands. The key to avoiding this mistake is to make sure that you know your shoe size before buying online.

You can do this by measuring your feet at home using a tape measurer. Then compare them to the sizing charts on the websites of different shoe brands.

2. Not Using Price Comparison Websites

Websites such as PriceGrabber and ShopSavvy are great tools for finding the best price on shoes.

You can use them to see what other retailers are selling the same product for. When you see a shoe that is cheaper at another store, you can buy it there instead.

This strategy will help you avoid overpaying for shoes.

3. Shopping When Youre Tired

When you’re tired, it’s easy to make poor decisions.

You might accidentally buy shoes that don’t fit or look good. Or give in and buy something expensive without comparing prices first.

To avoid this problem, try to shop when you’re well-rested and alert. This way, you’ll have more energy to make good choices about what shoes to buy.

4. Picking the Wrong Material

If you want a pair of shoes that will last a long time, don’t choose cheap ones made from poor-quality materials.

These shoes will break easily and wear out quickly. Instead, look for shoes made using more durable materials.

For example, leather is more expensive than canvas, but it lasts longer.

5. Not Reading Customer Reviews

When you’re shopping for shoes online, it can be tempting to just click purchase without reading customer reviews.

But don’t do this! Instead, read what other people have said about the shoes you’re thinking of buying.

This way, you can make sure they are good quality and worth the money before purchasing them.

6. Falling for Fakes

It’s easy to fall for fakes when you’re shopping online.

The types of shoes may look like the real thing, but they’re usually much cheaper than the real deal. Fakes are usually made from inferior materials or use a poor construction process that leads them to fall apart quickly.

You can tell that you’re looking at fakes if the price is much lower than other similar shoes. If it seems too good to be true, then it probably is!

7. Not Being Specific With Your Search

You should be as specific as possible when searching for the type of shoe you want.

Search for the brand name, size, color, and material. You can also search for the style number and the model number if you know them.

This will help you find exactly what you’re looking for instead of having to sort through too many options. If you’re looking for Air Jordan 3s, have a look here.

8. Failing to Read the FAQs

FAQs are a great resource when shopping online.

They contain all the most frequently asked questions about a product. They can also help you find out more information about your purchase.

Read through them before buying anything to make sure that you know exactly what you’re getting into.

9. Not Checking Return Policies

Return policies are important to read before buying anything, especially if you’re shopping online.

They can help you avoid being stuck with something that doesn’t fit or isn’t what you were expecting. If the item doesn’t work for you, make sure that there’s a way to get your money back or exchange it for something else.

If there isn’t, reconsider buying it.

10. Forgetting About Shipping Costs

Shopping online can be a great way to save money on purchases. But it also means that you have to factor in shipping costs.

These vary from store to store and it’s important to know what they are before buying anything. Some stores offer free shipping, while others charge extra for this service.

This can add up quickly, so it’s important to know what you’re in for before buying.

11. Not Signing Up for the Mailing List

Many online stores have mailing lists you can sign up for.

These lists often include special offers and discounts on items that are only available to those on the list. If you don’t sign up, then you won’t get these special deals, which can lead to missing out on good prices.

In addition, many stores will send out emails about new products or sales. If you want to know about what’s happening in the world of shoes, then this is a good way to stay informed.

12. Choosing Style Over Comfort

Shoes are one of the most important accessories for any outfit.

However, being stylish doesn’t always mean that you have to sacrifice comfort. If you choose a pair of shoes that are uncomfortable, you’ll be miserable.

Choose shoes that feel good on your feet rather than those that look great but rub or pinch when worn.

Avoid These Mistakes in Buying Shoes Online

Shopping at a shoe store website is convenient and affordable, but it also comes with its own set of issues.

You may miss a crucial feature or find that the item doesn’t look as good in person as it did online. By avoiding these common mistakes in buying shoes online, you can prevent yourself from wasting money and time on something that doesn’t work for you.

