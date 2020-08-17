Buying Organic Shampoos – 2020 Guide

Is it a bad hair day and you are desperately trying to set your hair with a slew of chemicals? That’s where it goes wrong. Opt for organic products that are less harsh on your hair, skin, and body.

Everyone indulges in hair care and wants the best products to maintain their hair’s health for long. With advanced technology, new and revolutionized hair care formulas are being developed that are natural and organic. Therefore, organic products are witnessing a spike in their demand, with hair care products, including shampoos being no exception.

What are organic shampoos, and why are they popular?

People generally tend to interchange natural and organic shampoos. Natural shampoo is composed of natural ingredients, whereas organic shampoo is comprised of natural ingredients which were grown without the use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Thus, they have absolutely no chemical exposure.

Talking about the commercial or synthetic shampoos, they employ chemicals in all stages of manufacturing. Their formula is composed of a mixture of different chemicals, dyes and scents, and thus is harmful and toxic for our hair.

Formulated to retain your hair’s health significantly, organic shampoos naturally work on hair, preparing it to bear the wrath of your styling products and pollution without getting damaged. They also leave your hair smelling rather lovely. Moreover, organic shampoos tend to be environmentally-friendly.

Buying guide

With an emphasis on effectiveness, here are a few points to consider while buying organic. The surge in their demand has flooded the market with several viable options of organic shampoos, so it's better to consider the following to avoid confusion-

Ingredients

The first thing essential while buying any organic product is to check the label for its constituent components. They should all be organic ingredients like organic aloe vera juice, organic shea butter, coconut oil, organic green tea, cucumber, olive leaf extract, Chamomile, argan oil, organic extracts of goji berry, organic lavender, jojoba oil, organic birch extract, etc. You then need to identify the ingredients best suitable for you and leave out the ones that you may be allergic to. This will help to narrow down your search.

However, it is recommended to go for a shampoo that contains Aloe Vera, Argan oil, or Chamomile, as these ingredients are perhaps more popular, and overall beneficial for your hair. Aloe Vera helps to strengthen and moisture your hair follicles, thus preventing dandruff, while Argon oil is crucial to impart natural shine and avoids frizz. Surprisingly, Chamomile provides a healthy scalp, prevents inflammation and irritation, and tends to lighten dark hair.

Chemical-free

You would want to look for an organic shampoo that helps retain the natural pH balance of your hair which might get imbalanced due to exposure to UV rays, toxins and chemicals during a hair wash.

Since avoiding hair exposure to UV rays is not easy; therefore, you can always go for a shampoo devoid of chemicals to prevent exposure to toxins at least. Check the bottle’s label for any amount of chemical present in it. The shampoo should not contain parabens, synthetic fragrances and colours, and must be sulfate-free, gluten-free, and cruelty-free. They should neither contain any chemical traces.

Hair issues

If you are looking for shampoos to deal with specific hair issues, you can narrow down your options by going for organic shampoos containing your desired ingredients.

Chemical-free shampoos are hair-friendly and pose no side-effects. Even if you are into too much hairstyling, you can rely on organic shampoos containing cooling ingredients like coconut oil to nullify the damaging effect of hair sprays, extensions, and other heating products. If you are looking for something to combat hair loss or thicken your delicate strands, you need to invest in a shampoo that promises to strengthen your hair’s roots. An essential component of such organic shampoos is lavender. When combined with another ingredient—biotin, the duo can work wonders and can significantly reduce hair fall. Many of you forget to take care of the scalp and focus on just hair strands. A healthy and well-nourished scalp will automatically improve hair. Shampoo containing green tea, tea tree oil, or Aloe Vera has healing properties and is best suited to treat a flaky and dry scalp.

Hair types

Your hair type and its needs are the primary factors while buying commercial shampoos; however that’s not the case with their organic counterparts. Most organic shampoos are universal and formulated to suit the needs of almost all hair types. But ensure that you first check if it’s labeled as comprehensive to be on the safer side. Read reviews and search about the benefits of its different ingredients to rule out any future issues.

Even though organic shampoos are considered universal, always be vigilant about the issues your product targets and its quality before you invest. Maybe the best shampoo that your thick-haired friend uses might not be able to do wonders on your colour-treated hair!

Branding and pricing

Since organic shampoos are loaded with many qualities and are made from scratch, therefore they tend to be on a bit higher side of the pocket. Producing chemical-free, natural ingredients for your hair requires utmost precision and hard work. A cost- analysis will ensure that you get a good deal.

The market is a plethora of fake and poor-quality products claiming to be “organic” while simultaneously using chemical traces. Therefore, choosing a reliable and reputed organic shampoo brand is equally important.

Conclusion

These are a few tips you can ponder upon before buying your best organic shampoo. These will assist you in shifting to a new era of hair care. Also, this isn’t an extensive list, and you’ll need to first get a comprehensive assessment depending on your health conditions and lifestyle.

Also, practice caution and awareness while buying organic products to protect your hair from further damage. Regular usage of these shampoos twice or thrice a week while bathing can give you radiant, and healthy hair.