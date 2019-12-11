Decks and patios add a stunning focal point to your garden. It’s perfect for family dining under the stars or parties over the weekend. Cleaning your backyard regularly and giving it some TLC is essential to prevent any dirt and grime build-up.

While you can get the task done using a good old garden hose, a bit of detergent, and a lot of scrubbing, good and reliable pressure washers for home use, such as ones at cleanup.experts, can make this daunting chore a lot easier. You can use these cleaning machines for a wide range of cleaning jobs, from removing grease on your grill and reviving your patio furniture to getting rid of oil stains on your garage.

If this is your first time using a power washer, going straight to your deck or patio can be a recipe for disaster. These tools come with numerous choices for extra power that can blast away dirt and make your garden area look new. It is crucial to carefully assess which among the available pressure washer types can take care of the job without damaging your patio.

Our guide can help narrow down your choices and ensure you’ll end up with the perfect pressure washer suitable for your garden and cleaning projects.

Before Making Any Purchase

You can avoid problems and the frustration of choosing the best one for your needs and budget by knowing what you want to get out of it. Keep the following things in mind when choosing a power washer:

How often will you use it? If you’ll be using your pressure washer regularly and you think your usage will go beyond 100 hours every year, you may want to consider getting a commercial model. Opt for a cheaper model if you’ll use it only once a month or a few times a year.

Which Pressure Washer Is Right For My Backyard Or Garden?

You have an option to rent a unit instead of buying one if you don’t have storage space. However, if you do have some space to spare, purchasing a power washer is an investment. With proper maintenance and care, it’ll last you for years and years. You can find more details at Consumer Reports.

Pressure washers come in two basic types:

Gas Pressure Washers

Gas-powered models are portable and extra powerful. They run on fuel, so you don’t need a power source to make it work. You can take care of large areas in your backyard since there are no power cords that limit its coverage. They can deliver high water pressure and clean various areas like paths, driveways, and patios quickly without the help of toxic chemicals. They can also remove chewing gum and other tough gunk stuck on your surfaces.

Gas-powered washers are quite noisy. They’re also heavy and need frequent tune-ups. Make sure it is not running idle for a long time since the pump can overheat, which may lead to its safety valve failing and eventually damaging the unit. Keep in mind that these machines are powerful, which means they can potentially injure you, chip off the paint or splinter wood surfaces. During the cold months, you also need to winterize its pumps before storing the device in the garage (not inside your home).

Electric Pressure Washers

Electric pressure washers are less expensive, more comfortable to move, and have an engine that you can activate with a simple press of the power button.

These models are great for small cleaning jobs and will work well with your small deck or patio, reviving old furniture, and other cleaning tasks that don’t require removing stains. They are quieter compared to gas pressure washers, do not emit toxic fumes, and are quite low maintenance. You can conveniently start or stop them anytime, and store them inside your home during the cold months without the need to winterize them.

They provide low water pressure though, which can make the process of cleaning longer. Their attachments like nozzle sprays and wands are typically made from plastic materials instead of metal fittings like with their gas counterpart. The area you can clean will also be limited to the length of their hose and cable. Electric power washers normally come with a 23 feet power cord and 25-35 feet hose.

Features To Consider

How a pressure washer operates differs based on the price, condition, and brand. When deciding on which unit will work best on your backyard, you need to consider these features:

Power Setting – An essential feature that you need to take into consideration. There are low-powered units that can do a fine job at cleaning your deck. On the other hand, there are high-powered models that lack power variation. This can lead to disaster, so make sure to look for a pressure washer that allows you to control its power.

Pressure Washing Safety Tips

Power washers are extremely powerful and have the ability to clean large spaces efficiently and quickly. However, there are various risks associated with using these machines. It is important to follow the safety instructions of your equipment’s manufacturer and the pressure washing safety tips below to prevent injuring yourself and the people around you.