Beginner’s Guide to Buying Your First Harness Bondage

The bondage restraint is a piece of equipment for role-playing games and new sexual emotions between partners.

Bondages for role games help submissive partner to become subordinate to the dominant, as the latter restricts the usual movements of his arms or legs. This creates a special psycho-emotional state of partners, in which sensations are aggravated. It is for this purpose that a set of restraints such as handcuffs, leg garters, cuffs for the hips and waist is used https://obsessharness.com/bondage-harness/

What is Bondage Restraint For?

Harness bondage for woman is a special accessory for sexual and erotic games that helps both participants to plunge into new emotions, open their most sensitive erogenous zones.

It is believed that bondage is part of BDSM culture, a hard way to practice sexuality. However, if your couple lacks sensations or wants to try something new and unusual, discover their hidden fantasies and feelings, then it’s hard to imagine other ways than using bondages and restraints. At the same time, you yourself can adjust the fixation as you receive or achieve sexual satisfaction.

The main thing is to follow the rules, safety precautions and choose the right limiters without harm to your health. Such sex helps partners to satisfy the aesthetic senses through the beauty of harness accessories, intricate designs of handcuffs and belts, rope knots, etc. Partners can see each other from different angles, change roles, relieve tension and get the most out of sex.

Who suits Harness Bondage

As a rule, games with hand and foot binding, restraints and harness accessories are suitable for couples who have missed their former passion, young couples who are ready to experiment with their emotions and try new unexplored ways of pleasure.

Bondage techniques help to open their inner self, which many are embarrassed to show in real life, they are also suitable for partners who can openly discuss their sexual fantasies with each other and express them correctly.

Varieties of Bondage Restraints

Despite the same purpose of use, harness restraints have many varieties and also differ in the nature and “effect” of restraining the subordinate partner. This is how woman’s bondage is distinguished:

rope (classic ropes made of different materials, this also includes the art of shibari)

leather handcuffs and harness bondages (kink belts, handcuffs, tight garters, cat mask)

BDSM latex suit – bondage (tight latex suit with functional holes in the intimate parts of the body, the slave is completely or partially immobilized)

How to choose Harness Bondage for a beginners

For beginners, as they are called “vanilla” in the BDSM culture, it is recommended to use fixation options that do not injure the skin, do not leave marks and unpleasant consequences on the skin. A slight restriction in the form of long chains or a thin harness is welcome. An interesting type is bondage bunny. It is not recommended to use a bondage rope, it requires professionalism and accuracy – if you tighten it a little tighter, bruises or stripes on the skin may remain, and you can also do harm by bandaging it incorrectly. For a first try, try leather cruciform handcuffs. They are simply and clearly put on the arms and legs and are rightfully considered a universal method of fixation. The cuffs of the bracers on the arms and legs of the leggings are removable, they can be fastened with carabiners, locks and straps of different lengths. It looks spectacular and erotic. This attachment allows the slave to sit comfortably during the frictions of the dominant, while allowing full control of the process. Pay attention to the material of your accessories and the presence of an inner layer that is in contact with the skin. The most popular are women leather bondage. We believe that the most optimal material for this is soft suede. It will provide you with pleasant tactile sensations, give you pleasure from the process with full immersion in it. Also, such limiters do not create marks on your skin after using accessories for a long time. The presence of additional holes and straps for adjustment will provide you with the possibility of comfortable wearing according to your individual parameters. Also pay attention to the processing of the edges of the straps, they should be smooth and not scratch your sensitive areas.

How to use it correctly for beginners

Bondage is an exciting game, but it has some important rules that you need to know and of course to follow them.

Mutual agreement. Perhaps the most important thing in such entertainment is an agreement between partners. Don’t try to surprise your soul mate with ties and costumes. “Codeword”. When you get into BDSM, role play, domination and submission, the word “stop” doesn’t always mean you have to stop. Be sure to invent a conditional word (stop word) with your partner, which will mean “stop”. Such a word may be one that is not usually used during sexual entertainment, such as “pink coconut” or “lilac panda”. This is very important even if you are not planning anything out of the ordinary. Remember that bondage is still a game, and players should always have the option to exit the game. Without health consequences. When doing bandage practices with ropes and handcuffs, do not overdo it in tightening the accessories. During binding, there should be no discomfort, swelling, difficulty in blood circulation in the limbs and other unpleasant phenomena. Be mindful of the timing: bondage can impede circulation. It is not allowed to fix the partner for longer than 30-35 minutes. Fixing rules – where not. Remember that BDSM bondage is mutual pleasure for loving partners. Even if you and your partner are practicing hard sex play, be careful when binding and fixing any kind. Do not injure your partner, be careful and gentle, it is not recommended to tie with ropes or overtighten the joints, spine, and female breasts with limiters. Remember that the concern for pleasure, which the dominant takes on entirely, makes the game of bondage and deprivation of movement so piquant and interesting.

Where to buy

In order for your first experience of using this fetish item to bring pleasant sensations and immerse yourself in BDSM aesthetics, you need to consciously choose such an accessory. Do not save on the quality of materials and accessories, pay attention to the adjustment buckles and additional holes on the straps, the quality of the paint and the design of the items.

If you are a beginner and are embarrassed to go to a sex store and choose, then the best option for you is an online store.