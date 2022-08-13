Diving is a very challenging sport that is not for everyone. Lovers of this sport are real adventurers. To practice this sport at all, they had to go through exhaustive and long training. Just as the training itself is detailed and quite expensive, the diving equipment is not affordable for everyone. But if you’re a real fan of this sport, we’re sure you’ll find a way to enjoy its charms.

When we fall in love with a sport, most of us want to get the most equipment we can get our hands on. The advantage of good equipment and its details is not only in the comfort and enjoyment it provides but primarily in safety. When we talk about diving, this and that come to the fore. Here, safety comes first. In addition to careful study, safety in this sport also depends on the equipment you use. Diving suits and oxygen bottles are probably the first things that come to mind, but diving equipment also consists of important small parts. No matter how small it sounds next to the other equipment, the diving watch is a very important part of the equipment.

There are a large number of different models on the market and it is not at all easy to decide on one. For someone buying a dive watch for the first time, this choice can be a little bit of hell. Just because it says “water resistant” doesn’t mean it’s the dive watch you need. Experienced divers know what details to pay attention to and how to choose the right one. On the site boderry.com you can find a huge selection of men’s wrist watches that are intended for diving. Guided by the experience of professional divers, we bring you 6 Things to look for when buying a diving watch.

1. Water resistance and pressure resistance

As we have already said, the label “waterproof” alone is not a guarantee that you can dive with that watch. This inscription mainly means that the watch can work properly in a humid environment. But not every waterproof watch can withstand diving and the pressure created in the water. Recreational diving involves a depth of some 20 to 40 meters. Diving watches are designed to withstand a submersion pressure of at least 100m. although you may not plan to dive this deep, an indication that the watch can withstand this depth will only be an added reassurance.

2. Protective glass

The next thing to pay attention to is the protective glass that protects the dial and hands. This glass is popularly called crystal and is largely responsible for water not penetrating the watch during diving. Two types of this crystal can usually be found in these models. So we have those with mineral crystals and with sapphire crystals.

Mineral crystal is slightly softer than sapphire because it is made of tempered mineral glass. Therefore, we suggest that it be your second choice. In the first place should be a diving watch that has a sapphire crystal. This is not to say that you should never shop with mineral crystals. It is also quite resistant, but much less than sapphire. The only thing harder than this material is diamond. As you can probably guess, this type of watch is quite expensive and rightfully so. These models are priced from $250 and up, and if you’re lucky, you might even find one for $90.

3. Check what kind of light it has

On watches in general, including those that are specially crafted for divers, some parts will glow in the dark. It is a lume color that, once exposed to light, will also glow in the dark. The hands, numbers, sometimes the frame or some other additional elements are painted with this color. Ask how long the light of this color will last because you will need it, especially if you are planning a longer dive.

4. Clock mechanism

If you have spent a large amount of money to buy a quality diving watch, we are sure that you do not want to go for repairs or to change the battery now and then. Therefore, when choosing this watch, ask carefully about its mechanism. Our suggestion is to look for one with a quartz movement that runs on solar light. If you can afford a watch like this, you will have a top-quality model that will rarely need a mechanic. If you can’t buy exactly this one, a battery-powered one but with a quartz movement would be great.

5. Pay attention to the crown

The crown is that small screw located on the side of the main part of the watch that serves either to wind the watch or to set the exact time. Check whether the crown is protected from water, pressure or impact. If someone tries to sell you a watch that is made for divers that doesn’t have this accessory, turn around and walk away immediately.

6. Weight of watch

The weight of a watch definitely does not determine its quality. The choice of a heavier or lighter watch is solely your own choice. Most men always choose a heavier watch because they like to feel its weight. On the other hand, in certain situations, a lighter model that won’t distract you is much more practical. We suggest you sato d titanium. It is not too heavy, and on the other hand, it is not as light as a feather. Likewise, titanium watches are cool because this metal itself is fantastic. It is much more durable than steel and much lighter.

We have offered you these 6 Things to look for when buying a diving watch. We are aware that not every diver will be able to afford a satt that will have the best performance. Especially since diving equipment is generally expensive so most are in a situation where they have to calculate. top performance diving watches are quite expensive and their prices range from 1000 dollars and up. Don’t let this demotivate you, because you can find excellent diving watches on the market for only a few hundred dollars. With the knowledge that we have offered you in this text, you can be sure that you know what you are buying. With a little luck, for a little money, you will get a great watch that can last you a lifetime.