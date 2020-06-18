8 Things to Know About Buying and Selling CBD Products in 2020

The first association when we hear the word cannabis is a narcotic and the first step to becoming a drug addict. And it is partially correct. For people who consume cannabis every day for a longer period, it provokes addiction.

The odds that the person will become addicted and start using stronger drugs after it is high, also, men who smoked marijuana more than 50 times before the age of 18, increase the chances for 30% for disability development in the fifties and sixties.

Cannabis is a plant from the family of Cannabis Indica. It is scientifically proved it consists of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) an ingredient that causes the addiction. What is also important to mention is that cannabis is psychotropic, unlike CBD.

What is CBD?

Cannabinoid (CBD) is a plant from the cannabis family, but the most important difference between those two is that CBD does not cause addiction, it has no psychotropic effect, hallucinatory actions, and contains THC in negligible amounts. We can say cannabinoid is industrial hemp that has become increasingly popular in the last ten years.

Many people fear tasting cannabinoids for the first time, knowing the side effects of cannabis. But, in modern times, CBD oil found its place in every home. It is no secret that the cannabis industry is very profitable and popular nowadays. Many countries legalized their planting.

It also found its place in medicine, it helps in the treatment of epilepsy, psoriasis, diabetes, malignant diseases, and so on. Its use has shown a positive effect on improving appetite, stress reduction, lifting the mood, but also in stabilizing blood pressure. While cannabis, during which the THC connects to receptors in the brain and central nervous system, cannabinol (CBN) matches to receptors in the immunology system. For CBD we can say it is a universal key that perfectly matches both.

It is inevitable to mention that CBD oil is rich with omega 6 and omega 3, but also linoleic fatty acids. CBD oil is good for quality sleep, as a painkiller, recovery after training, skin diseases, Alzheimer’s, migraine and headache, etc. The list of its positive effects is too long.

Cannabis is possible to grow only under the supervision of competent authorities, by fulfilling a certain request, like planting only seeds with a low level of THC (In many countries it is 0,2%). As the years passed by, many people recognized its quality and widespread use, and it became also a lucrative job.

In the research from 2011, it has been confirmed CBD has an anxiolytic effect. Respondents with anxiety disorder participated. Half of them got CBD, and another half placebo and the research showed that respondents who consumed CBD an hour and a half before public appearance, felt less anxiety.

For people who are interested not only in buying but also in selling cannabinoid, here are some tips necessary to know:

Before you buy anything, it is necessary to check seller information and the quality of CBD. How can you do that? Ask some basic thing like what kind of seed did he use, the percentage of THC (we already mentioned only the seed with a low percentage of THC is recommendable) Read the ingredients before buying any product. On one hand it is possible to find products with additional positive ingredients, but on the other, it is also possible to find the one with harmful ingredients like propylene glycol and vegetable glycerin. Some products might also contain artificial colors and tastes which will decrease the positive effect of the product. Read more about CBD terminology for a better understanding of ingredients. Behind many abbreviations you don’t know might be hidden, not recommended ingredients. If you are already experienced with its usage and you know a suitable doze for you, try to find a capsule that weighs. This will save you some extra time, by avoiding weighing before use. Ask about delivery and payment, how to get it. In many European countries, but also others all around the world, people recognized its positive affect. Now it is possible to buy it even online. If you are thinking about growing industrial hemp, it is regulated by the law and the license from the Ministry of Foreign Trade is demanded. The only seed that is on the list is allowed to be planted. Try to find as much as possible information about growing the plant. Pay attention to how much light does it need, what is the perfect temperature for growth, is there any additional work necessary to do, how long does it take until the period of ripening, what kind of soil is the best, does it need any fertilizer, and so on.

What are the side effects of cannabinoid and is it possible to get overdosed?

There are no recorded deaths from using CBD, and it is also not possible to overdose. But still, people have to be careful with it, having in mind that every drug slows motor function and causes a lack of coordination, which can provoke injuries.

When we talk about the side effects of cannabinoids, there are some. It can cause rapid beat heart, depression, dizziness, low blood pressure, paranoia, hallucination. It can also cause a lack of concentration, reduce memory, and the possibility to concentrate.

It is not safe to mix CBD oil with another medicine without the doctor’s supervision. In addition to that, if you suffer depression or anxiety, and already have prescribed medications, combining with CBD oil might cause tiredness and drowsiness.

Clinical studies have also proven that the usage of cannabis causes dry mouth, sleepiness, hunger, fatigue, high moods, and red eyes.

If you start using it for medicinal purposes, it is very important to be persistent and responsible, to take the medicine on time. Even if you have side effects, but not drastic ones, it is recommendable to continue with the therapy. Of course, the doctor should follow your condition.