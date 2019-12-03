Buying A Trampoline For Your Kids – Guide and Safety

Kids are naturally very fond of jumping. Whether you are on vacation or having a party in the backyard of the house, or you are in a children’s playroom with so many other available toys – if located nearby, children will choose the most interesting – the trampoline.

It’s impossible to blame them – the trampoline provides that much-needed adrenaline rush. It’s also a great way to keep them away from the means used by many parents today – TVs, computers, tablets and other modern types of keeping them calm.

Not only is this a healthier type of entertainment – but it will also catch their attention enough to give you time to grab the moment for yourself. In order to successfully purchase and install a trampoline, it’s essential to be aware of all the things you need to know before embarking on this.

Here are some key items that will hopefully help you make the right choice.

Why should you get one?

Let’s answer the first question – why is the trampoline a good option for children? Here’s the reason: it’s an extremely effective simulator that can improve the functioning of the vestibular apparatus and coordinate the movement of the child, it helps increase endurance, training reactions and also physical muscle strength.

And not only that – while children are jumping, but all the muscles are also activated, which contributes to the full development. It allows them to overcome their fear of heights and such fun activities immediately improve mood and increase appetite. Some studies have shown that only 20 minutes of jumping on a trampoline activate all internal organs, increases body agility, improves balance and strengthens bones.

This thing also cleans the body of gets rid of accumulated toxins. So instead of spending loads of money on detox diets, various pills and massages, it’s enough to get your kids a trampoline. Just a little jumping every day will wake up all the cells in the body and trigger the lymph that is in charge of eliminating toxins from the body better than any other activity.

Things you should take care of when choosing

The first thing you need to define is what type of trampoline you want and where you would like to mount it. If you choose a smaller trampoline, chances are that there will be no room for more children and that the only movement they can make is to jump up and down.

On the other hand, if you decide to buy a bigger one, it leaves room for small stunts with the supervision of parents or any other adult. Mini trampolines can be super useful and convenient for multiple reasons, and you can click here to learn what’s best for your toddler. It’s always better to get more information, including price ranges and other considerable requirements that need to be fulfilled.

You also need to decide whether you want your trampoline to have additional parts such as nets, enclosures or handles, which would be crucial in this case, since child safety is the most important factor.

Some other things to keep in mind are the durability and quality of the trampoline itself, so be sure to inquire about the best options before you buy which will not fall apart shortly after purchase.

The next thing to plan is placing this exciting toy in the right place in your yard or house. Most of the options can be used either outside or inside the home, but if you want to make sure there’s enough space, the backyard or a garden would be a great resolution.

When considering things like this, it’s of paramount importance to choose the trampoline which can be installed and removed in an easy way, so that you can act quickly if the weather goes crazy or if you want to move it from one place to another later.

A soft surface like grass is desirable and one should never place a trampoline on a concrete-like surface since the risk of injury is bigger if the person falls on a solid surface.

Be careful not to leave the trampoline anywhere it may come in contact with moisture (for example, in the rain or outdoors when the humidity is high), as this may cause it to creak. That way, and even if the trampoline goes unused for a long time, rust on the springs can occur and cause annoying sounds.

Make sure it’s safe

Unfortunately, jumping on a trampoline, in addition to having a positive effect on the motor development of children, their elasticity and good balance, poses a high risk of injury for both children and adults. A fall from a trampoline or the use of a trampoline in the wrong way can result in various injuries, sprains, fractures, and even potentially serious injuries to the head and neck.

Use safety nets and pads. Be sure to install a specially designed net that surrounds the trampoline. Cover the hooks and frame with shock-absorbing pads. The equipment should be checked regularly for tears and set to ground level. You should also make sure it is located at a safe distance from trees and other objects that could be dangerous when situated next to the jumping place.

Besides all these security tips, you should bear in mind that the activities on the trampoline need to be limited – take care and don’t allow multiple children to use the trampoline at the same time or unattended use. Flips or other potentially risky moves on the trampoline shouldn’t be allowed either.

Someone always has to be with the children while having fun in this way, precisely because of the turmoil and acrobatics that children like to perform, so that they don’t end in injury.

Once all the measures have been taken to ensure that the trampoline works properly, all that remains is to let the little ones enjoy it. Always keep in mind all those benefits of this type of activity – this can bring the youngest to a healthier lifestyle, awaken a desire for sports activities, and it’s certainly a better idea than spending time at home and staring at a screen.