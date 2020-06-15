4 Crucial Tips For Buying A Condo In Miami – 2020 Guide

Investing in real estate in Miami is a very smart decision. The Miami coast hosts lots of building which have available condos for the ones that are interested. Once you find yourself checking the available luxurious condos among the city happenings, you certainly won’t stop thinking about them.

Or, maybe you prefer a casual and laid-back lifestyle. You are free to express your own preferences, as Miami has lots to offer for everyone. Sites like Exploremiamirealestate allow you to check the available condos within the area, so be sure to check them.

But before you make this important decision, you should have a few things on your mind. Read on and discover the crucial tips that will make the decision process easier for you!

A neighborhood that suits your lifestyle

Whether you are up to living a city life and all its amenities or want to go away from the crowd, be sure that Miami can suit anyone’s preferences. Before you even start searching for the perfect condo, you have to determine the things that you are after.

Here are some important aspects that you should consider:

Have your lifestyle in mind. Everyone has different preferences and daily activities. Maybe you want to enjoy the sea and do water sports. Or, you prefer to be close to the cultural happenings, shops, or fine dining restaurants. Maybe you want to be close to city life, or you simply want to have suburban space for running and walking. Consider the things that are of the utmost value for you and your family. For the best beach life, you can check neighborhoods such as sunny Isles Beach and Surfside. People that prefer city life can stick with Downtown Miami, Edgewater, Arts & Entertainment District, and others. For the village feel, you can check Aventura, Coconut Grove, or Coral Gables. But, the choice doesn’t stop here. If you prefer the solitude of island life, Venetian Islands and Key Biscayne are your way to go.

Consider the proximity of the places that you visit on a daily basis. If you hate commuting and long traffic lines, then you might want to live closer to your office. Or, you want your kids to be near the school. If you prefer public transport, then you should consider the proximity of the stations.

Don’t forget to think about your budget. Some neighborhoods might have more expensive condos compared to others.

Work with a specialized agent

When you already have your specific requirements defined, you should consult with a specialized agent. You would want to look for one that specializes in the neighborhood that you want. Buying a condo in Downtown Miami and a family home in Key Biscayne are two completely different things. When your agent is dedicated to a specific neighborhood, they can answer your needs more efficiently. They are already familiar with the area, so they can suggest the best locations within your budget. Also, they can present you with the advantages or downsides of the specific neighborhood that you have chosen.

Check for hurricane protections

We know that things can get pretty serious when the hurricane season starts. Most of the homes have some kind of protection against them. Ask about this when you review different options. Impact doors and windows are an excellent solution, as they are resistant to strong winds. Not that only you won’t have to worry about potential damage, but these can offer noise insulation. All the condos have hurricane protection to make sure that you and your assets stay safe. You can consult with your agent about the specific protection methods that have been used in the building that you are interested in.

Condo amenities

Another thing that you will want to consider is the amenities included in your condo. If you prefer to have an airy feeling in your home, then you will be after a high ceiling. Most of the luxurious condos offer this option. Most of the condos will come with electrical cooking equipment. Since parking is very important, you should check about how many parking lots are available for you. Standard condos come with one parking space, while luxurious condos can come with a few.

Most of the condos come with a pool, so ask about this too. Some can have a shared pool, while many luxurious condos will have a private pool. Consider your lifestyle and habits when choosing amenities such as a pool. If you like to take a swim or just lay around the pool with a cocktail, then be sure to check it.

Sports and entertainment

Don’t forget that there are many other amenities that you can take advantage of. Many condos have a fitness center or yoga studio for the residents. This is very important for you if you want to stay active, without even leaving your building. But also, don’t forget that there can be social activities that include all the residents. If you like sports, keep in mind that some condos can have a basketball court, tennis court, golf court, or other options.

Convenience

Despite hobbies and entertainment, there are many other amenities that you should be on the look for. Since you want convenience, check if your condo has a car concierge. You can get your car repaired and washed even without leaving your home. Also, another helpful thing is storage. Some condos don’t have storage, while for others you will be required to pay extra money. Check the storage options to see if they are a good fit for your needs. You don’t want to find out that the storage space is too small for your water sports equipment.

Consider your lifestyle

When choosing condos with different amenities, no one can tell which ones are the best. It is up to your personal preferences and lifestyle habits. If you don’t have time for exercising or doing sports, you might be looking for other amenities. Sum up everything and see if it suits your specific needs. You don’t want to pay extra for amenities that you won’t even use.