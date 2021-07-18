How to Buy Sunglasses Online Without Trying Them on First?

Online shopping seems easier and trouble-free therefore the trend is increasing. From home appliances to beauty products and daily essentials, everything is available on the internet. You can buy clothes and fashion accessories. However, the main purpose of fashion accessories is to make you look good. The problem with online shopping is that you cannot try out the things before purchasing them.

Things look different in pictures and what you see with your eyes. Furthermore, it is also possible that the glasses look good on the model because of her face shape but do not suit you. For example, you can go to messyweekend and order the glasses that you like. Messyweekend has a wide variety of designs and styles, you might want to get them all.

However, the problem remains there. How can you make sure that the things that you buy online will look good on you? Well, to ensure this, you need to pay attention to certain factors. And the good thing is that Messyweekend provides you with various options to choose from. You can check out the shape of glasses according to your face type and get what you like.

But wait,

Here are some of the tips that will help you out while shipping for Sunglasses while shopping online.

1 – Find your face shape

Face shape is the most important factor in determining the style that suits you. Therefore, the very first thing that you need to do is to find your face shape. Check whether you have a round face or a diamond cut or you have a square shape. This will let you determine the style you want.

For checking out your face shape, tie up all your hair in a bun. Now measure the distance between your hairline and chin, forehead and jawline and also across your chin. These measurements will help you out with your purchase.

1 – Heart-shaped face

If you have a heart shape, you will have a wide forehead with a narrow jawline. Therefore, you should choose from aviators, rectangular or square-shaped frames. All these broad frames will make you look good.

2 – Round face shape

If you have a round face, it means that your face is both long and broad. Thus, you need to go for rectangular and square shapes. They will suits you the best.

3 – Oval shape

An oval shape is the best because it goes well with all the styles. You can pull round, cat-eye or square-shaped sunglasses. All the frames will compliment you and thus, you won’t have to compromise on the glasses that you like.

4 – Square face

Contrast is the key to buying sunglasses. If you have a square face, you will have even proportions. Thus, round and oval glasses will suits you the best.

Thus, once you sort out your face shape, it will be easier for you to get the style that will go well.

2 – Your frame size

Another factor is to get the right frame in the right size. You likely have a small face and you buy the right style but it still does not fit right. This is because you have purchased the wrong size. Too large specs on a small face will look awkward.

Here is how you will find out the frame measurement.

Measure your temple length, the width of the lens and the bridge distance. These 3 measurements will help you get the right size that won’t look unfit. Furthermore, if it is difficult for you to do the measurements or you are unsure, simply go to your doctor. Or you can go to a local spec store and ask them for the measurements. You can then use these measures to get the perfect size from online stores.

3 – Get some alterations

Even after taking all the measures, the size is not right, it’s not a problem. You can either choose to return the glasses and get the right size or you can go to your nearest spec store. If the frame is too tight or too big, it isn’t a big issue. You can ask the repair shop to alter the fitting and get the right adjustments.

4 – Try out virtual technology

We have some amazing technology out there. If you want to try out something, you don’t need to put it on. Although the augmented reality was first used for clothing brands in the fashion industry but it is now widely used. Even glasses and spec frames have application software. Instead of wearing and trying the frames, you should use your photo and apply different frames. This is one of the easiest ways to get the right frame.

So if you are not sure about your face shape, you should not buy random stuff. Instead, give a try to virtual technology and check whether a face shape suits you or not.

5 – Get information about the return policy

When shopping online, you should pay attention to the exchange and return policy. Choose your shopping store carefully and give a read to their important pieces of information. Especially if there is a risk of wrong size and adjustments, you might have to return the product. This is especially the case while buying specs. Despite doing everything, there is still a chance that the style might not suit you.

Therefore, before you finalize your order, you should pay attention to the return and exchange policy. And do check whether the store offers this option or not. If yes, then there won’t be much trouble for you. Even if you get the wrong size, you will still have the option to get a new one. If not, you can simply return the one and get your money back.

To sum up…

You can buy anything online but no one can make sure that the things you buy will look good on you. Therefore, the only way to ensure this is to pay attention to small details. You can try out the above-mentioned guidelines and prevent any wrong purchase.