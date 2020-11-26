Little Known Ways to Buy Mobiles at Cheaper Rates – 2020 Guide

Smartphones have become the need of the hour, and most people can’t even begin to imagine a life without it.

An interesting statistic shows that close to 66.79% of the world population uses mobile phones. Yet, the prices of mobile phones are rising significantly high. But don’t worry. This think-piece will tell you all the tricks there is to know to buy mobiles at cheaper rates.

Let’s look at some of the cheapest smartphones of 2020:

Motorola Moto G 5G Plus

This is one of the top-selling budget smartphones in Australia in 2020. The features, which is surely a value for the money. With 6 GB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, Quadruple Rear Camera, and amazing storage of 128 GM, it is a powerful performance phone.

It suits all your needs and has 5G capability. All of this available for under $500 Australian Dollars. It is also powered by the latest Android 10 software.

Realme 6

It is a premium smartphone, with budget pricing. It comes with 8 GB RAM, and a storage capacity of 128 GB along with Mediatek MT6785 Helio 690T, one of the fastest processors in this segment. It also consists of a smart quadruple-camera with 64 MP being the primary sensor of the camera.

This smartphone is a successor to the Realme XT and has created a lot of impacts. Do you know what is the best part? You are getting this phone at AU$479.

iPhone 7

If you are still looking to buy an Apple Smartphone, iPhone 7 will be the cheapest iPhone you can buy. This is still one of the most sold iPhones till date, in Australia. Although it may not be an impactful performer like the Android phones on the list, still, an iPhone is an iPhone!

It has many storage variants, but the battery backup may not be that great. It comes with an Apple A10 Fusion Processor Chipset, and the initial software release is of iOS 11. Still, you can update it to the latest version of the software release!

TCL 10L

This is a great budget smartphone, and it is giving fair competition to the other Android smartphones in this sector. With 6 GB RAM, it has an in-built storage of 64 GB. The processor is the powerful Snapdragon 665 and it has an amazing 4000 mAh battery. It also has a Quadruple-Camera with a 48 MP Primary Camera Sensor with a fairly decent screen size of 6.59 inches. This phone is also available at a shocking price of under AU$ 500!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

If you are talking about budget smartphones, Xiaomi has to feature on the list, and it is back with a game-changer – the Redmi Note 8 Pro! With the MIUI installed in the phone with the base Android as 9, it features an amazing Mediatek Helio G90T processor.

It has a basic RAM variant of 6 GB and comes with an inbuilt storage of 128 GB. The Quadruple Rear Camera with a primary sensor of 64 MP and a front camera of 20 MP makes it a top contender for the best budget smartphone in Australia. The battery of the phone is 4500 mAh and all of these are available at a jaw-dropping price of under AU$ 400.

Motorola Moto G9 Play

This phone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with an inbuilt storage of 64 GB and 4 GB RAM. It has a triple camera and the primary sensor of the rear camera is 48 MP. What is the best part of the phone? It also has a nice battery backup of 5000 mAh. The price point is set very low and you can get this phone at as low as AU$299!

Some of the other budget smartphones are Motorola Moto G8, Realme C3, Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite, etc. The features that they offer in exchange for the stated price is incredible. However, if you are looking for the top smartphones at a budget price, then you can employ the following methods:

Purchasing for a Refurbished Phone

When you are planning to buy a top smartphone, and you do not have the budget to buy a new one, you can easily opt for a refurbished version of the same phone. Since these phones have had an ownership history, it must be purchased from a trusted seller offline or online.

Ozmobiles.com.au offers the best-refurbished phones with a proper guarantee and the right invoice. You can buy top smartphones like iPhone 11 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Series, and even OnePlus models at quite a cost difference.

Irrespective of the place you purchase it from, you must always check whether the phone has been wiped out of all the previous data and the factory settings have been reinstalled. You also need to track the ownership history and check for accessories, and the physical condition of the phone and the accessories.

Buy a second-hand phone from someone you know

If you have friends or acquaintances who are looking for buyers for their phones while you are looking for options to purchase the same phone, then you can cut a deal with them. The best part about this is that you can easily negotiate and get a full and updated history of your phone.

You can also scour marketplace websites like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, etc., and find out the market value of the phones you desire or wish to buy.

Look for better finance options

When you are going to buy a smartphone, it is usually a great investment. Although, there are a lot of financing options available – EMI options, lease options, buyback options, etc. All these would make your newer smartphone relatively cheaper.

An important survey showed that the market penetration for smart mobile phones is growing and it is estimated to reach 80.1% of the Australian Population by 2025. So, if you are looking to break a leg and get a new smartphone this Christmas at a relatively low price, make sure you follow all the points given in this article!