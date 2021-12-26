How to Buy a Budget TV Without Getting Screwed

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! We are approaching the New Year and Christmas holidays, the time of giving, spending time at family gatherings. Yes, we all love to receive and give gifts, but what we love most is the word sale. Well, if you want to please a loved one or even yourself, now is the time to do so. Since winter is a time, we like to spend in our homes, the TV is the perfect gift.

The TV market has undergone major changes in recent years and many will actually say that this market is one of the fastest-growing. Namely, every now and then some of the world’s major manufacturers present a new technology, which everyone else immediately follows and makes big changes in the market.

Which TV to choose is one of the most difficult choices when deciding on an investment. Technology is advancing, and the supply of TVs is huge. Screen size and resolution are just some of the features to consider before purchasing. Until recently, FHD or Full HD TVs were standard, but 4K or UHD TVs have taken over the market. This is actually a resolution that is incomparably better with new TVs.

When it comes to TV types, there are LCD, LED, and Smart TVs. We will not be mistaken if we say that the first two types are almost obsolete and that Smart TV has become the standard. They act like computers because you can use the Internet to play content from your smartphone.

Every day we witness the huge production and emergence of the latest TV models; new design, premium features, and super ultra-technology surprise us every time with new innovations in the market. However, it is not the rule that the latest TV is also the best, although it is certainly the most expensive, it does not have to be the best. Last year’s models are very often just as good, and often better and cheaper. When we talk about the brand, we have to admit that the choice is wide.

There are many different manufacturers on the market, and depending on them, prices can vary. You’ve probably noticed that there are certain manufacturers that stand out with the price – Sony, LG, Samsung, and many others. You will also notice that TVs of the same class, but from a lesser-known manufacturer, cost significantly less. Although the majority opinion is that price follows quality, it does not have to be so. In some cases, it is simply the brand name that dictates the price. You can click for more to learn how to choose the right one.

Whether you are looking for a base, base, TV, or high-performance TV, the primary decision factor will probably be screen size. When choosing a new device, the most important parameter is the screen size, as it determines the distance from which the TV will be watched in optimal conditions. When choosing a screen size, the bigger the rule, the better the fallacy. The choice of screen size mostly depends on the distance between where you sit and where the TV is located. If you see pixels on the screen, it means you are too close to the TV.

In recent years, curved screen TV models have begun to appear. They should guarantee a better viewing angle and improve the user experience, but only viewers sitting in the so-called sweet spot, or in the best viewing angle, which is narrow with curved TVs. For large families, choosing a curved TV is a bad idea.

Another important thing is connectivity. So, via NFC, Miracast, Bluetooth, or Wi-Fi we can connect our smartphone, laptop, computer, or smart TV with speakers or home theater in various ways and share music, photos, movies, and videos. The number of different ports available on the TV ceased to play an important role at the time when HDMI prevailed. Therefore, the number of HDMI jacks is more important than many different outputs. Simply calculate how many devices you will connect to the TV (set-top box, computer, game console) and how many connections your new TV must-have. If you want to view photos and videos from your mobile device on your TV, you will need a USB port.

The duration of the warranty on the purchased TV is one of the most important items that we must take into account. Today, TV manufacturers mostly offer a 2, 3, or 5-year warranty on the TV. It is necessary to inquire what exactly are the conditions of the warranty period. It is equally important to check if there is a service center in your area that repairs the manufacturer’s device if something goes wrong.

One of the advantages of newer TV devices is the possibility of connecting devices via Bluetooth technology, e.g. speakers while the Wi-Fi module built into the TV has become standard equipment of every new SMART TV. Certain models allow you to connect a mobile device to the big screen, which makes it much easier to view travel pictures or videos from a child’s football game. If you need cable and satellite reception, the CI / CI + slot will be very helpful.

Purchasing a new TV can give the user a lot of problems and doubts, especially if the customer is not yet limited by a small budget.

Final thoughts

First look at how TV prices are moving, decide how much you are willing to spend, and then choose the TV with the best specifications for that hunt. At first, it sounds very simple, but it requires time and effort. To ease the search, seek the advice of someone who understands modern technology or simply take some time to research the Internet because it is a place where you will find honest comments from other users, and help you make the right purchase decision.