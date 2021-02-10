4 Warning Signs and Symptoms of Bulimia Nervosa in Children – 2021 Review

Above all, the most important thing for each of us is to be healthy. Health is the most important thing we need to take care of. When we say we need to take care, we mean to eat healthy, to eat only healthy ingredients, to be active in sports, and to take supplements that will help us stay healthy. Healthy habits should be acquired and applied in childhood. If we start caring from then on, we would not have problems for the rest of our lives. It is something we learn, but it is also something our parents teach us. If at some point the care turns into negligence then serious problems can arise, especially when we are talking about kids.

Children start building their body and their habits from an early age. When we say that they build their body, we mean strengthening the body’s immunity and defense, strengthening the organs, strengthening the muscles, and growth throughout childhood. Weight is also a very important segment of children’s development. Weight can be said to be the most important thing that parents should take care of, but they should also teach the child how to take care of his weight. A little carelessness about the weight can lead to its increase which must be prevented immediately because if it is not prevented in time, problems will occur.

Problems can be related to reduced body function (since the weight is too high), laziness, and these problems can bring new bigger problems. One problem that is very problematic is childhood depression, which is most often caused by the comments of adults and peers about the child’s weight, which can often eventually result in a change in the condition, ie the condition known as bulimia nervosa. It is a condition that occurs in children with increased weight, but also those with regular weight. The condition occurs at times when they receive too many comments about their “bad looks” or being overweight. It creates tension in their heads that tells them “Eat, but consume everything you eat, and if you fail, just throw it out of your body.” This is a condition that any parent can inadvertently allow unintentionally to enter the child’s body. To be prepared, we bring you the most common symptoms that alert to this condition, but also the ways in which you should support them. to your children if this condition occurs.

The child thinks all the time about his body and his body weight – the first and most easily noticeable sign is that the child begins to think, but also to talk to everyone too much on the topic of obesity, obesity, and diets. If you notice how the kid does it, then talk and find out the reason. Calmly try to get the answers from your child, and if he refuses to answer your question, then you can read more at rosewoodranch.com or consult a doctor who will explain more about the reason for the emergence of tactical considerations. He is preoccupied with the fear of gaining weight – when a kid has a fear, he is very noticeable. Every fear is immediately noticed as every child reacts in a panicked, unreasonable, and agitated way at times when it should not behave like that. In case you notice such a change in your child’s behavior, it is necessary to talk to him and provide him with facts that will convince him that everything is fine, that things will be sorted out, and that you as a parent are here for him to be supportive in any situation related to his weight. He will watch videos all the time and follow articles about losing weight – although we say that technology makes our lives easier, at times it makes life harder. What is the reason? Too much information that even when unnecessary can reach our children in an easy and simple way. Such is the situation, in which children who are overweight google for ways to lose weight, even though it is completely normal. Even if their weight is not normal, they are not aware that in further development it will disappear very easily. Therefore, pay attention to the content that they search on the Internet. They are always looking for a way to use the food they have eaten, and sometimes those ways are even too rigorous – in such situations, it is easy to notice that your child starts eating too much and then looks for a way to get rid of the food in the short term. from the body (usually with vomiting) or it does not eat much, but the small amount of food requires it to expel. Take care to prevent all attempts by your kid to expel food from their body because you know how important it is for them in their development, and in return offer them healthy meals that no matter how much they eat will not make them fat.

These are the main symptoms that if you notice in your kid you need to talk to him or find a way to prevent them in their intentions that would only harm them. In situations of this condition, they also need your support, and you need to do the following for them to feel better:

Tell them how beautiful they are no matter what;

Tell them that they have brought their weight back to normal;

Offer them healthy meals and healthy drinks throughout the day letting them know that they are key to the health and vitality of the body;

Go hiking or other sports with them;

Arrange a conversation with a nutritionist who will explain all the key things about obesity that will distract them from that condition;

If you are able, take them for a friendly chat with a psychologist who will listen to them and help them with their preoccupation with obesity;

Just be with them all the time and be their support.

Support in those moments is the most important, and it is the key tool that will lead you to success in dealing with your child’s condition.