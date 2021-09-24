5 Tips for Building a Modern Cryptocurrency Mining Computer – 2021 Guide

The increasing popularity of cryptocurrency has made use of more advanced and complex hardware to mine cryptocurrencies. Building a crypto-mining computer requires in-depth research on every aspect of the crypto world. You must wisely select the cryptocurrency you want to mine before going forward with building a mining rig.

Tips for building a modern cryptocurrency mining computer

Select the right type of mining rig

The right type of mining rig/ computer is based on the cryptocurrency you want to mine. Not all cryptocurrencies require advanced high-end, expensive mining computers. There are 3 types of mining rigs to mine different cryptocurrencies.

CPU

CPU mining is currently outdated in 2021, and you might not be able to make any profits from it. CPU mining computers do not have highly advanced features and are getting unpopular and outdated for mining most cryptocurrencies.

CPU mining to mine cryptocurrencies like bitcoins will result in bursting your computer due to overheating if you don’t have enough cooling system and there are no chances of making any profits. The only advantage of CPU mining is, they are easily accessible and inexpensive.

GPU

GPU cryptocurrency mining rigs are widely used to mine most cryptocurrencies and are an optimal option to join cryptocurrency mining pools and make shared profits. GPU mining used graphics cards to mine cryptocurrency from the blockchain.

If you want to build a modern cryptocurrency mining computer, a GPU mining rig is highly recommended. It is affordable and easy to build just like a gaming PC. You can build a dedicated or simple GPU mining computer based on the type of cryptocurrency you want to mine.

AISC

AISC stands for Application-Specific Integrated Circuits are high-end devices that are used for a specific purpose to mine cryptocurrency. With an AISC mining rig, you can mine a specific cryptocurrency. Hence once you start mining bitcoins, you have to stick with mining Bitcoins.

These mining computers are very expensive and consume a lot of energy for mining cryptocurrency, but you have a high chance of making a profit out of it. If you can afford to invest a high amount of money considering you have enough supply of electricity, then AISC mining rigs can make you some good profits.

AISC mining rigs don’t require initial building. You might have to set up the device to start mining. You can customize and build CPU and GPU mining computers as per your needs and based on the cryptocurrencies you want to mine.

Energy Consumption while mining cryptocurrencies

Mining cryptocurrencies require an abundant source of energy. There must be enough energy supply to facilitate energy consumption by the mining rigs to run efficiently. You might have to incur heavy expenses on energy supply without making enough profits to cover your cost in the beginning.

Buy hardware based on the energy consumption you can afford to supply for your crypto mining computer. Do some research of your own and buy hardware that perfectly balances with the energy consumption. You might even find different hardware with similar specifications at affordable prices that best suits the cryptocurrency you want to mine.

Solving the Hash rate function

Cryptocurrency mining is all about solving the hash rate function. A more powerful, high-end computer will solve a hash rate much faster than a simple mining computer. Hash rate is a highly complex mathematical algorithm to be solved in a given amount of time.

A dedicated mining rig with more computational power has higher chances of solving multiple mathematical algorithms in a second. You must buy hardware and parts to build a mining rig that can efficiently solve a hash rate function giving you a higher chance of making profits.

Components required for building a mining computer

The selection of components and hardware is very important based on the type of cryptocurrency you want to mine. You must build a mining computer that has the required specifications to mine a specific cryptocurrency.

The components required to build a cryptocurrency mining rig require a motherboard that is compatible with the graphics cards and has enough dedicated slots to install the required graphics cards.

Graphics card is the second important component. You might do proper research whether you want a high-end GPU or a simple one. Graphics cards can be really expensive, so make a wise decision and ensure that they are compatible with the cryptocurrency you want to mine.

The power supply is another important component to be considered while building a mining computer. You must provide enough power supply to facilitate the efficient functioning of the mining rig. A high-end mining rig will consume more energy than a simple computer.

A mining rig with a powerful processor is the key to making profits by mining cryptocurrencies. A good processor will help you to solve advanced complex mathematical algorithms within seconds without any systematic faults and errors.

Mining cryptocurrencies can really overheat your mining computer, especially if you don’t have a powerful high-end mining rig. You might need to install a cooling device to bring down the temperature of your computer so it can run efficiently without any lag.

Building the mining computer

Building a mining rig needs proper attention and expertise. A single mistake can end up damaging your mining rig. Once you have all the components ready, always use manuals, or you can find tons of videos on YouTube for assistance.

Start with setting up the motherboard into the mining rig frame and connect the wires with the CPU. Now install the graphics card into the slots provided in the motherboard and other hardware required for mining.

The Bottom-line

Once you set up the mining rig properly you can start mining cryptocurrencies all alone, or you can join a mining pool to earn shared profits. Building a crypto-mining computer isn’t easy. Following these tips will help you to efficiently build a modern cryptocurrency mining rig that best suits your needs.