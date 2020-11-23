What to Consider to Build Your Own Digital Assistant like Siri – 2020 Guide

These days AI voice assistant platforms are steadily gaining the market which could be explained by a rapid evolution of advanced technologies. People manage to find great application for them in the business segment, as well as in daily lives. Today our task is to figure out how to make a decent digital personal assistant to conquer the world.

Competitive advantages of services like Siri

We shall explore the key advantages of voice assistant apps, and you’ll see why it makes sense to integrate Siri solutions into your platform.

Simplicity of application . Users only have to say the “magic” phrase to activate the program.

. Users only have to say the “magic” phrase to activate the program. Effectiveness of functioning . The software in question is great at understanding human natural speech, meaning, it proves to be pretty effective in operation.

. The software in question is great at understanding human natural speech, meaning, it proves to be pretty effective in operation. Regular updates of the platform . It’s about AI technologies that are based on machine learning, thus, the system is continuously evolving and enhancing itself.

. It’s about AI technologies that are based on machine learning, thus, the system is continuously evolving and enhancing itself. Multilingual support . Advanced Siri-like resources are able to speak multiple languages, and that number can reach 20 and even more mother tongues.

. Advanced Siri-like resources are able to speak multiple languages, and that number can reach 20 and even more mother tongues. Impressive imitation of human talking . The audience might get an impression they’re speaking with a real person (not with the machine).

. The audience might get an impression they’re speaking with a real person (not with the machine). Speed of operation . Digital voice assistants are truly fast at work.

. Digital voice assistants are truly fast at work. Customer orientation . In case an individual isn’t very sure of what actions an artificial intelligence assistant can exactly perform, he can simply ask it to present all the possibilities.

. In case an individual isn’t very sure of what actions an artificial intelligence assistant can exactly perform, he can simply ask it to present all the possibilities. Maximum personalization. Today’s voice assistant services can easily adjust to every client, gradually learning what each person prefers.

For more details about the abilities and benefits of virtual assistant apps, you could explore the article by Agilie. Meanwhile, we’re good to get right to the key issue.

How to make a mobile AI voice assistant

Let’s review all options you have to design a solution similar to Siri.

Siri SDK

Programmers could simply add Siri functionalities into an app by applying the well-known SiriKit API. Such an approach is applicable to:

carry out video & audio calls;

process messages;

search for something;

conduct financial transactions;

manage contacts;

deal with maps, etc.

Siri-integrated platforms are easy to apply. Users will only have to indicate the name of the program they’d like to enable.

Open source strategy

Why not take advantage of open-source tools? Then, you’ll just need to include several new coding lines in your application to make it work. Here’s a bright representative of such platforms.

Melissa

That would be a great instrument to easily design your own Siri. Actually, developers are pretty satisfied with the given software, that’s why they apply for it a lot. We are to distinguish its key benefits:

Lego principle . Programmers are dealing with various small pieces and using them to create a voice-featured system. Thus, the resource is customized effortlessly and seamlessly.

. Programmers are dealing with various small pieces and using them to create a voice-featured system. Thus, the resource is customized effortlessly and seamlessly. Convenience in use . The above-mentioned point guarantees ease of usage. Even developers with poor experience will enjoy Melissa to integrate voice assistant functionality into your service.

. The above-mentioned point guarantees ease of usage. Even developers with poor experience will enjoy Melissa to integrate voice assistant functionality into your service. Great compatibility. The presented resource will perfectly work on various OS, including, OS X, Linux, and others.

Building from scratch

Every demanded voice assistant akin to Siri is designed from scratch, and none of the 3rd party technologies is applied. Naturally, the mentioned approach turns out to be more expensive consuming more time, however, the final result will be impressive.

To make a reliable personal assistant app from scratch, you’ll need to hire a highly-skilled development team having the necessary expertise. The process is pretty complicated, so you’ll require assistance. It’s important to ensure proper connection to speech recognition, as well as to synthesis frameworks. Then, the speech processing has to be activated. Moreover, it’s critical to build a unique UX/UI and to introduce the architecture. Clearly, comprehensive tests are to be carried out to make sure the final version of the platform works as expected.

In case you feel fine to face certain challenges, including higher costs, in order to design a decent and popular voice assistant application, the below details will be valuable for you.

Steps to develop an AI assistant program

When individuals interact with the voice user interface (VUI), they see no graphical parts, and it looks more like a dialogue. Nevertheless, the designing phases are actually pretty similar to the ones that are needed to make a GUI.

Discovery . To start with, it’s mandatory to figure out the key platform idea, study market conditions, and initiate your course of action.

. To start with, it’s mandatory to figure out the key platform idea, study market conditions, and initiate your course of action. Voice user interface . The next thing to do is to establish communication between a solution and a client. So, graphic UI designers are to draw application screen maps, and VUI professionals, in their turn, will create potential dialogues between voice assistant software and a user.

. The next thing to do is to establish communication between a solution and a client. So, graphic UI designers are to draw application screen maps, and VUI professionals, in their turn, will create potential dialogues between voice assistant software and a user. The development itself . The whole process could be split into 2 parts. First of all, one shall build a speech recognition engine. And, the second part would be to write logic, which is about considering how the final AI system is to receive and answer questions of the audience. Meaning, it’s critical to understand where it’s supposed to obtain data from, what frameworks it needs to collaborate with, and others. This stage is quite tough, and certain platforms can facilitate the process. For instance, you could take advantage of Azure ML Studio, Amazon Machine Learning (which simplifies the implementation of machine learning tools), Google’s Tensorflow (that helps out with programmers’ duties), and the like.

. The whole process could be split into 2 parts. First of all, one shall build a speech recognition engine. And, the second part would be to write logic, which is about considering how the final AI system is to receive and answer questions of the audience. Meaning, it’s critical to understand where it’s supposed to obtain data from, what frameworks it needs to collaborate with, and others. This stage is quite tough, and certain platforms can facilitate the process. For instance, you could take advantage of Azure ML Studio, Amazon Machine Learning (which simplifies the implementation of machine learning tools), Google’s Tensorflow (that helps out with programmers’ duties), and the like. Testing . When it comes to the development of any mobile resource, including an artificial intelligence assistant one, it’d be a bad idea to ignore this stage. The thing is that while dealing with the realm of graphic interfaces, people are somewhat limited by what was built, which means a person can’t tap a particular button, unless it’s actually designed. And, here it’s about the sounds, thus, it’s not that simple, because customers can say whatever they want. That’s why it’s so essential to test diverse possibilities in advance.

. When it comes to the development of any mobile resource, including an artificial intelligence assistant one, it’d be a bad idea to ignore this stage. The thing is that while dealing with the realm of graphic interfaces, people are somewhat limited by what was built, which means a person can’t tap a particular button, unless it’s actually designed. And, here it’s about the sounds, thus, it’s not that simple, because customers can say whatever they want. That’s why it’s so essential to test diverse possibilities in advance. The name . Such point is critical as well. It has to be easily recognized by ear since people might need to say it out loud to activate the mechanism.

. Such point is critical as well. It has to be easily recognized by ear since people might need to say it out loud to activate the mechanism. Startup publication. When dealing with a voice assistant AI app, one shall not forget about the phase of presenting the service to the world, meaning, its publication in the Google Play, App Store, or even both. However, there won’t be any issues with it since it’s kind of standard. You only need to get familiar with the regulations of each platform.

Well, that’s pretty much it. Now you understand what the development of a mobile AI voice assistant similar to Siri is all about. So, you know which designing approach to go for and what specialists you’ll need on the road to success.