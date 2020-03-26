UK Rapper Bugzy Malone Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash

Bugzy Malone, a grime rapper from the UK, has suffered some serious injuries from a motorcycle accident that took place on Wednesday night in Manchester. The Greater Manchester Police Department confirmed that they responded to a call about a collision between a quad bike and another vehicle at roughly 9:20 pm on Wednesday.

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the quadbike, a 29-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing” said the spokeswoman for the Greater Manchester Police.

Bugzy is a rapper from Manchester, who played a crucial role in the “grime revival” in the UK.

Prayers out to @TheBugzyMalone from the most sincere place in my heart and soul. Hope he pulls through. 💙🙏🏾🐾 — Chip (@OfficialChip) March 25, 2020

Praying for Bugzy Malone and his family. He’s a warrior, absolute Spartan if anyone can recover from this @thebugzymalone can 🙏🏼 https://t.co/aG9pwySGJK pic.twitter.com/0uR4d4x3WC — DJ Semtex (@DJSemtex) March 25, 2020

Everyone at Manchester City sends their love and thoughts to Bugzy Malone. Wishing you a quick recovery 💙 pic.twitter.com/xGQQ3Dk87f — Manchester City (@ManCity) March 26, 2020