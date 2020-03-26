UK Rapper Bugzy Malone Seriously Injured In Motorcycle Crash

Mary McFarren
Image source: Manchester News

Bugzy Malone, a grime rapper from the UK, has suffered some serious injuries from a motorcycle accident that took place on Wednesday night in Manchester. The Greater Manchester Police Department confirmed that they responded to a call about a collision between a quad bike and another vehicle at roughly 9:20 pm on Wednesday.

Image source: Manchester News

“Emergency services attended and the driver of the quadbike, a 29-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. No arrests have been made and inquiries are ongoing” said the spokeswoman for the Greater Manchester Police.

Image source: The Independent

Bugzy is a rapper from Manchester, who played a crucial role in the “grime revival” in the UK.

 

