How to Enjoy a Budget Vacation in Miami with Kids

Miami is a remarkable city, primarily known for its sites and activities for adults. But that doesn’t mean you can’t book flights to Miami with your little ones. While the sun-soaked beaches and spectacular dining scene of the city caters to everyone, a wide selection of kid-friendly spots in the Magic City will have your children hooked. So without any further adieu, let’s know how you can make your Miami vacation memorable for your kids.

Make a list of the Museums after Booking Your Flights

Miami is one of the most visited traveler sites in the United States and therefore finding cheap airline tickets to this beach paradise may be an uphill task. Thus, As Mark Twain once said, “If it’s your job to eat a frog, it’s best to do it first thing in the morning.” Do the uphill task of finding the cheap flights on Myflightsearch.com first and then plan the rest of your itinerary.

Miami is home to some amazing kid-friendly attractions that include museums, zoos, botanical gardens, and amusement parks. Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science is a great place to take your kids to. The museum, which consists of an aquarium with colorful coral reefs and various sea creatures, is loved by kids of all age groups. Miami Children’s Museum is a great site for younger kids. One of the United States’ largest children’s museums offers some hands-on exhibits for painting, sculpting, rock climbing and a music studio and areas to practice shopping, going to the bank and a hospital.

Cheap flight ticket, budget hotels and free-to-do activities

Miami is certainly not an inexpensive city. From booking airlines tickets to accommodation to dining to sightseeing – everything in the Magic City can be expensive unless you know how to save some money. While most museums, amusement parks and one-of-a-kind kid-friendly attractions in Miami charge you a hefty entry fee, you can also find a load of free things to do in this beach paradise.

Of you happen to be in the city on the second Saturday of any month, visit the Perez Art Museum for free. Your kids can also participate in art workshops. Biscayne National Park is a popular spot for fishing and strolling. You can also drop by a local Miami-Dade County Public Library and get passes to take your children to places like HistoryMiami, the Coral Gables Museum, the Miami Children’s Museum and many others without paying any admission price. And last but not least, the ocean is always free.

Book your plane tickets in advance and stay in Little Havana

Little Havana is one of Miami’s liveliest neighborhoods. It sits just behind the Airport and close to the Downtown. The area is dotted with popular dining places, live music venues, art galleries and so much more. Staying in this neighborhood will add more fun to your trip. Take your little ones on strolls and they would love to see the street vendors and you can pop into one of the nice eateries whenever they feel hungry.

If your kids are interested in sports, visit Miami in November and enjoy a live baseball match at Marlins Park. Another advantage of visiting Miami in winters is that this is one of the cheapest months to fly into the city. You can easily find cheap plane tickets and accommodations for Miami vacation this month. Last minute flights may as well be up for grab since most travelers avoid booking airplane tickets to Miami in the falls.

Book plane tickets to Miami for some unique experiences

Miami isn’t about just beaches and dining. Neither is it just about museums and aquariums. While here, you and your little fellow travelers may also enjoy some unique activities and visits to some hidden gems. Chicago Children’s Theater is known to produce innovative plays for audiences of all age groups. And not only that, the theater also offers kids to participate in their shows.

Jungle Island, a unique theme park, is another remarkable site in Miami for people interested in wildlife and bird watching. The theme park was initially started with fleets of trained parrots, but it is now home to a wide variety of bird species and flora and fauna. You can visit these sites year-round but remember to book airplane tickets well in advance as last minute flights to Miami tend to be very costly.

Use the Money Saved with Cheap Flights on Visiting Aquariums

If your kids are interested in sea creatures, then you must take them to Miami’s aquariums. They not only learn about the diverse aquatic life but also make memories that last. Shedd Aquarium is dedicated to introducing its visitors to some popular as well as rare sea-creatures. The list includes Polar Bears, Beluga Whales, Penguins, Caribbean Coral Reefs and much more.

Miami Seaquarium is another revered place near Downtown Miami where kids of all age groups can get up close with penguins, manatees, sea turtles and other creatures. Entering these places may cost you a little more than many other attractions if you are traveling with large group. But you can always balance out the expenses by staying in slightly cheaper hotels than your budget allows and finding cheap flight tickets by booking in advance.

