Bryan Adams Net Worth 2021 – Canada’s Most Iconic Musician

Bryan Adams is one of the most iconic musicians, singer-songwriter, photographer, record producer, guitarist, activist, and philanthropist. He is the creator behind famous songs like ‘Summer of 69’, and ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It for You’. He is also Canadian. In this article, you will find more about Bryan Adams’s net worth in 2021.

Early life

Bryan Guy Adams was born on 5th of November 1959 in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. His parents are Elizabeth Jane and Captain Conrad J. Adams. He went to Colonel by Secondary School in East Ottawa.

When he was 17, he became a part of the band called Sweeney Todd but left the band not so long after. He signed with A&M records in 1978.

Bryan met Keith Richards and Jim Vallance while exploring the music scene. They are still very important people in his music -making the process to this day.

Career

His first album was released in 1980, followed by You Want It You Got It, in 1981. He then released his third album titled Cuts Like a Knife, in 1983. Reckless was his fourth album which was released in 1984 and had hit songs like, “Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”, “One Night Love Affair”, “Run to You” and “It’s Only Love”. “Reckless” was his best- selling album which has been certified platinum five times in the USA.

Adams started his two-year-long world tour in 1984 to promote his album. The tour was a huge success with sold out venues across two continents.

In 1985, he collaborated with Roger Daltrey which resulted in two tracks with him.

Into the Fire was Adams’s fifth album, released in 1987 and contained chart-topping songs like “Hearts on Fire” and “Heat of the Night”.

In 1991 he released his sixth album, Waking Up the Neighbours. This album produced hit songs like “(Everything I Do) I Do It for You”, “Thought I Died and Gone to Heaven” and “Do I Have to Say the Words”. He went on his second world tour “Waking Up the World” to help support the album.

1993 saw the collaboration with Sting and Rod Stewart which resulted in a hit song, “All For Love”.

18 til I Die was the title of his seventh album released in 1996.

MTV Unplugged and On a Day like Today were released in 1997 and 1998 respectively.

Compilation of Adams’s greatest hits titled The Best of Me was released.

He wrote and sung for the soundtrack of the film, Spirit: Stallion of the Cimarron in 2002.

He also worked on the soundtrack for Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia.

2008 saw the release of his album titled, 11.

Tracks of My Years was the album released in 2014 followed by a 2015 album titled, Get Up.

Awards & Achievement

Bryan Adams has been nominated 15 times for the Grammy Awards and won it in 1992 for ‘Best Song Written Specifically for a Motion Picture or Television’. He has received 20 Juno Awards and 56 nominations.

He has been nominated three times for the Academy Awards as well as five times for the Golden Globe Awards.

He also has been nominated multiple times for the MTV, ASCAP and American Music awards.

Net Worth of Bryan Adams

As a result of his hugely successful music career, he has an estimated worth of $70 million.

Bryan Adams is an icon in his own right with a legacy that will be remembered long after his death.