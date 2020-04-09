Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Shares Pics From Isolation While He Stays With Ex Demi Moore

By
Mary McFarren
-
0
Image source: Instagram

Bruce Willis has been isolating with his three eldest daughters and ex-wife Demi Moore as current wife Emma Heming stays with their daughters at home. Pictures have even been posted online of the family in isolation together wearing green-striped pajamas, with Emma providing a cryptic comment in the replies to the picture. She wrote: “Family bonding at its finest, miss you guys”.

Image source: Instagram

Now, Emma has shared some cute snaps on her Instagram story of her and her daughters together at home.

Image source: Instagram
Image source: Instagram
Image source: Instagram

Showing shots of her daughters outside, she captioned them: “If you drive by our house the girls want to hear you ‘honk for happiness’. Love”. Additionally, there is another selfie of Emma showing off her grey roots as a result of the social distancing measures.

He married Emma in 2009, while Demi married actor Ashton Kutcher in 2005 before divorcing in 2013.

Image source: Getty

 

 

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

1 + 9 =