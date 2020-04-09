Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Heming Shares Pics From Isolation While He Stays With Ex Demi Moore

Bruce Willis has been isolating with his three eldest daughters and ex-wife Demi Moore as current wife Emma Heming stays with their daughters at home. Pictures have even been posted online of the family in isolation together wearing green-striped pajamas, with Emma providing a cryptic comment in the replies to the picture. She wrote: “Family bonding at its finest, miss you guys”.

Now, Emma has shared some cute snaps on her Instagram story of her and her daughters together at home.

Showing shots of her daughters outside, she captioned them: “If you drive by our house the girls want to hear you ‘honk for happiness’. Love”. Additionally, there is another selfie of Emma showing off her grey roots as a result of the social distancing measures.

He married Emma in 2009, while Demi married actor Ashton Kutcher in 2005 before divorcing in 2013.