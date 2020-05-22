Emma Heming Is Back In CA, But Bruce Willis Is Missing From Family Snaps

Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming and their two daughters are back in California after a trip to Idaho where he was isolated with his ex Demi Moore. Emma shared pictures and videos showing her spending time with her girls back home but with no Bruce in sight.

The Hollywood actor had been spending lockdown with his ex-wife at their former family home in Sun Valley with their three grown-up daughters. Supposedly, he got stuck there when the US lockdown came in and had been unable to travel home to his wife in Los Angeles.

Emma remained in LA caring for Mabel (8) and Evelyn (5) before eventually flying out to join the extended family in Idaho earlier this month. Now, Heming posted pictures from California showing that she and the girls are back home, however, Bruce is not seen in any of the pictures or videos.

The last time Bruce was seen was in Idaho eight days ago. The last snap of him from the family’s country cabin was posted by his daughter Rumer last week.