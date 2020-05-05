Bruce Willis’ Wife Moves In With Him And His Ex Demi Moore

Bruce Willis’s modern blended family is finally all together since Emma and their daughters moved to Demi Moore’s house. Bruce (65) has been staying with his ex-wife Demi and their three daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah on the ranch in Sun Valley, Idaho where they raised their family while they were still married.

Bruce and his wife Emma, who share two daughters Evelyn and Mabel, have been staying in touch during isolation mostly via Instagram, where Emma shared some peculiar comments about the current arrangement.

After four weeks everything seems to be straightened out and the family is back together just in time for Evelyn’s sixth birthday on Tuesday. Emma shared some photos on Instagram of her family taking the time only for themselves.