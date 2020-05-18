Bruce Dickinson’s Estranged Wife Paddy Bowden Found Dead

Iron Maiden legend Bruce Dickinson’s estranged wife Paddy Bowden has been found dead at their marital home in Chiswick, West London, following a “tragic accident”. The frontman and his wife split in November, after 29 years together and their divorce was estimated at $110 million.

After finding out about Paddy’s death, Bruce said: “This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident. Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family”.

Bruce (61) now lives in Paris with fitness instructor and die-hard Iron Maiden fan Leana Dolci who is 15 years his junior. His divorce from Paddy came four years after he beat stage 3 throat cancer.