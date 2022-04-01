6 Ways to Make Your Browsing Experience Safer on Chrome

Developers who are working on browsers are surely one of the most competent ones in the industry. The reason is quite simple, these are used every day by billions of people from all over the world. Therefore, they need to function efficiently to meet all the requirements and preferences.

Among the most significant factors out there is privacy. The risk of cyber-attacks has increased significantly in the last couple of years. So, protecting all the relevant information is definitely on the list of priorities. Thankfully, these developers are doing a good job of making this happen.

That doesn’t mean you cannot do something to increase the level of security. In fact, many approaches can do that. So, choosing the right one can be quite complex if you don’t understand the basics. That’s why we would like to provide you with a couple of ways this can be achieved. Let’s take a look at these.

1. Security Extensions

The first thing we want to point out is that you should select some security extensions that will provide much-needed security. The only problem with this approach is that there are a plethora of them to choose from. Surely, not all of them can provide you with the best service.

Add to that the number of other extensions, and you will see that this is not nearly simple as it may seem. However, we will focus on those who aim to provide the necessary security level. They will prevent you from entering any malicious sites that can harm your desktop PC, laptop, or mobile.

One of the ways you can make a proper decision regarding these is to take a look at numerous lists that consist of this sort of software. By comparing them, it is possible to find ones that meet your needs and preferences. Plus, you can always take a look at some online reviews provided by existing users.

2. Add Alerts

Another thing worth your attention is to choose one of many alerts, which can notify you whenever you are about to do something that can endanger your device. That way, your browser can stay clear out of all the potential security issues. Some of them can inflict a lot of damage, you can be sure of that.

Basically, it all depends on the browser you are using. Each of them comes with a set of extensions, alerts, and many other features. Therefore, you should focus on those that are used by the browser you use, and we don’t believe you will have any sort of problems down the road.

3. Tab Management

In case you are the person who opens a plethora of tabs every day, whatever the reason is, you need to be aware of one thing. Opening countless tabs directly disrupt the resources your browser has. So, you cannot count on it being at full capacity in these situations.

The most obvious situation when you can notice something like that is when your YouTube tab starts to lag due to the large use of resources.

Basically, the more of these you open, the browser will run significantly slower. You can be sure that this is something inevitable.

The easiest way to prevent this unnecessary resource spending is to close those you don’t need. We’re sure a majority of users will not pay attention to this element. Still, we cannot stress enough how important it is to be careful. That way, you can preserve resources, and stay protected at the same time.

4. Choose DNS Provider Carefully

Every time you access a website, the browser communicates with the domain name system to reach that particular URL. The moment this IP address is located, then you are safe to proceed. Little is known about the fact that the internet provide you have is responsible for conducting this process.

To make this process significantly faster, you should look for a third-party DNS provider. That way, the internet provides you use will not be able to collect all the information on sites you have previously visited. Look online for a DNS provider that can provide the best possible service to you.

5. Using VPNs

Using VPNs has become much more popular than it was just a couple of years ago. It could be said that the awareness of online privacy has increased. For those who do not know what VPN is, we’re talking about a virtual private network, which protects your activities and identity from potential hackers.

The IP you’re using will be masked by another one. It means that you can access an IP address from a completely different country. Maybe you can even access some foreign sites you are interested in much easier. Choosing these is not easy, but after research, we’re confident you will find the right one. Thankfully, there are many great ones, like WeVpn, to choose from.

6. Disable Unnecessary Extensions

We want to finish with a piece of advice that could sound contradictory. We advise you not to install too many of these extensions, no matter what their nature is. The more of them you have, the browser’s functionality can become quite disrupted.

That’s why we believe it is crucial to focus only on a handful of effective ones. We don’t have anything against upgrading these when needed. Still, knowing which one of these is unnecessary is not something we would describe as easy. That’s why you should be careful about that.

If you follow related news carefully, you know that Google itself has removed a plethora of these extensions because they were involved in information scams. Remember, an extension is also software, which means that it can be manipulated by malware.

Summary

Making your browser, mainly Chrome, safer is not as complex as it may seem. Here, we’ve provided you with a couple of useful pieces of advice you can increase the level of security to the highest one possible. We’re sure you will find all of these quite helpful. Be sure to check them out.