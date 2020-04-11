Hana Cross Blasts Ex Brooklyn Beckham In A New Song

Brooklyn Beckham’s guitar playing ex-girlfriend Hana Cross has penned an explosive break-up song that seems to be all about their doomed relationship. The 21-year old Beckham enjoyed the relationship with a 23-year old model until last August.

Brooklyn and Hana had a high-profile romance with explosive public brawls to equally public displays of affection.

The model sounded like a woman scorned, obviously devastated about the break-up.

“You broke my heart and said let’s be friends but I never heard from you again and that’s kind of mean. I saw us as meant to be and you saw me as temporary and that’s kind of rough”, Hana sings.

While Hana is still licking her wounds, Brooklyn wasted no time and jumped into a relationship with billionaire heiress Nicola Peltz.

Posh is said to be keen for the young lovers to head down the aisle and she has given her blessing for her son to settle down. “Victoria also is happy that because Nicola is wealthy in her own right, she isn’t after him for the wrong reasons close to the Beckhams.