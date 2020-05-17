Britney Spears Marks A 20-Year Anniversary Of “Oops…I Did It Again” Album

On Saturday, Briney Spears (38) celebrated the 20th anniversary of her second album “Oops … I did it again”. The album held a 15-year-record for the biggest first-week sales ever for a female artist and sold over 1,319,000 copies. The only album to beat it was Adele’s “25” album.

The pop star took to Instagram to express her gratitude to her fans, who had commemorated the anniversary by posting a video of the title track along with various promotional interviews.

Back in March this year Spears also marked the anniversary of the hit song.

“Oops!….how did 20 years go by so fast 😅😅🙄 ?!??! I can’t believe it”, Britney said in an Instagram post. “I remember that red suit was so freaking hot …but the dance was fun and it made the shoot fly by !!!!”.