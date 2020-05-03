Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Extended Due To Burning Down Her Home Gym

Britney Spears has been under conservatorship since 2008, when her father, Jamie Spears, was legally put in charge of her affairs. The pop singer’s father gave up his conservatorship rights in September last year when Jodi Montgomery was put in charge of Britney’s financials.

Now, the judge postponed the hearing for late August, due to the pandemic.

The news of the extension comes after Britney’s family expressed concern over the star’s confession last week that she had accidentally burned down her home gym. Britney left a candle unattended, igniting a fire that gutted her workout space.