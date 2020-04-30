Britney Spears Admits She Burned Down The Gym In Her House

Britney Spears has been keeping busy during quarantine, staying fit through her at-home workouts but, in her latest exercise journal, she admitted that she accidentally set her gym on fire last year. The legendary pop star has been uploading videos of herself working out in her yard for months and, finally, it was revealed that she’s been working out outdoors.

“Hi guys, I’m in my gym right now. I haven’t been in here for like six months because I burned my gym down”, said Spears in the most casual way possible. Clearly, she’s not all too bothered about it.

This entire admission happened in the first ten seconds of her video as she spoke rapidly about what happened, not paying the fire any mind. In her caption, she clarifies that it was an accident, in case anybody thought otherwise. “I walked past the door to the gym and flames. BOOM !!!!!!”, Britney said.