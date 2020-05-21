Britney Spears Flashes Her Toned Body While Dancing To George Michael

Britney Spears slipped into her sports bra and skimpy hot pants to twirl around her living room in lockdown. The “Toxic” singer (38) also exposed her enviably toned abs while singing on the karaoke to George Michael. She said “it’s called just being herself” as she danced around in a skimpy outfit to keep herself entertained.

She looked incredible as she twirled around and moved back and forth while using her TV remote as a makeshift microphone.

Britney gave her fans an extra treat on Monday with the dancing video, which came just hours after she’d posted a different clip of herself prancing around. The star also revealed what she’s been up to in lockdown, including watching “Ghost” for the fifth time on her couch while eating ice-cream and looking after her mental health and well-being.