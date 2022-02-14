Is It Weird To Bring A Friend As A Plus One To A Work Party?

When it comes to attending any party, whether it’s a wedding or office party, usually we look for the company and think of bringing a friend as plus one. But have you ever thought, is it a good idea or not? Obviously not. It is not a good idea to invite uninvited guests. Your boss may only want employees to attend an office party. It’s not a good idea to invite your spouse or any other person without first asking permission. If you bring a guest, it may upset your boss or embarrass your plus one.

Uninvited guests are generally not allowed to attend parties, especially at work parties. But there are exceptions; if the party host allowed the employees to bring extra guests to the party, then you can think about it. So here are some questions you should ask before getting a guest to a work party.

Is it necessary to be with a significant other?

It really depends on what your invitation states. If the party invitation clearly mentioned that “You and your plus one are welcomed”, then you can go ahead! Check with your manager, HR, or the party organizer to clear your doubt if in doubt.

It's best to be aware of the surroundings. You might not feel comfortable bringing one if there is no one else. If you feel like you could use some moral support, since everyone gets their partner, inviting someone to the party–no matter how close they may be–can make it a bit more tolerable.

Do I have to bring a friend if I can?

The straightforward answer to this question is just go with your gut intuition. Remember that this is a work event and not a party. You are still responsible for any mistakes you make (or the plus-one).

Perhaps your friend is reliable and knows how to behave professionally in the proper surroundings, and is well-mannered to deal with your colleagues. Maybe they have worked with your coworkers before, so you are confident that they will get along well. If so, then why not?

If you are unsure that your plus one is a bit irritating or straightforward or drinks too much, or if they enjoy narrating uncomfortable (and possibly unacceptable) tales about you, then it would be best for you to go alone and enjoy your party peacefully.

Which Is Better: To Bring Someone Or To Ride Solo?

Nothing is a right or wrong option. It all depends on what you like (and are comfortable doing). It’s not just like you are welcomed with plus one in the party, and you have to bring one guest.

You will want to make sure your plus one can take care of themselves if you plan to spend the evening with your coworkers. In this case, you will probably enjoy your party alone.

If you don’t feel connected to your coworkers because you have a new joining or don’t have many colleagues at your workplace, a plus-one can help you avoid feeling isolated. You can also introduce your partner to people to help you get to know people that you don’t usually communicate with.

Make sure to determine that your one would make your party more enjoyable. Consider the following questions like do they want to be your shadow and follow you everywhere you go, or are they more interested in reaching out and interacting with new people? Do you feel comfortable busting your time among your coworkers and another person? Are you able to enjoy the company of your coworkers? Make sure your boss would like them. You’re about to go out for a night with colleagues, so you need to ensure that having a plus one is not damaging your reputation.

What should I do with a plus-one? What do I have to do with a Plus-one?

Your responsibility is to your plus-one. If they act out, it is your responsibility to bring them back in. We are all adults and can manage ourselves in different social conditions. Always keep in your mind the right one will never make you feel like babysitting.

My Plus-One Has Food Allergies/Dietary Restrictions/Other Personal Issues. Can My Company Accommodate Them?

It actually depends on the party organizers. Although the company might say, they will do their best to accommodate, ensuring your plus-one is taken good care of is always safe. This includes eating ahead and providing an EpiPen in case of emergency. You can ask your coordinator for ingredient labels to be added to the food choices if it is a medical emergency.

Is It Possible For My Plus-One To Eat/Drink Like The Rest Of Us?

It depends on what type of arrangements they are managing. Open bars allow you to have two to three drinks and one serving of food each. You don’t want your date to overdo it either. You can ask for less if you work at a smaller company. If you are unsure of the protocol, talk to your organizer.

Does My Plus-One Have To Dress Up?

The dress code is the same for you as it is for anyone else. If your guest is not comfortable with the dress code or appropriate for them, then it will be best for you not to take them to your party.

Bottomline

Let’s have some fun now that you have that all taken care of. You have worked hard all year, so it’s time to relax and enjoy a night of drinking, eating, and mingling about other things. When choosing the plus-one, be careful who you ask. Even if they are your partner, you should not invite someone who displays inappropriate behavior. Your workplace image will be tarnished if your plus-one displays terrible behavior. If necessary, remind your plus one to follow the same rules as you do at the office party.