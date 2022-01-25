A movie of “50 Shades of Grey” has amassed thousands of fans who would love to experience just a smidge of the tales told. If you and your partner feel like things have been a bit “off” in the bedroom lately, it might save your relationship. Check out how to bring 50 Shades of Grey into your own life and spark the flame.

Use Blindfolds During Sex

There’s something exciting and a bit scary about losing all control and surrendering yourself to your partner. A great way to do this slowly is by letting them blindfold you during sex. By canceling one of your senses, you’ll let your other 4 senses be alert and feel more strongly. You can also relax and let your hands run around your partner in the dark.

Surprise Your Partner From Time to Time

While planned encounters are great and exciting, there’s also something very special about showing your partner you can still be spontaneous. Have a bag filled with sex toys and take one out without looking, the one that comes out will have to be used during sex this time.

Try BDSM

This term encapsulates a group of practices some people find intimidating, but BDSM is actually very healthy and fun to practice with your partner. You can do many activities that range from small bites and smacks to different kinds of physical restrain. You can tie up your partner at the wrists and ankles or go further and incorporate a ball gag into the bedroom. BDSM requires a lot of confidence and communication between you and your partner. Learn more here to surprise them

Incorporate Vibrators

If getting frisky will a gag ball is not for you, there are still plenty of other toys you can use in the bedroom. Start seeing vibrators as handy tools for you and your partner instead of thinking of them as a “solo tool”. You can ask your partner to use the vibrator on you, and there are even remote control vibrators so your partner can turn it on at unexpected moments throughout the day to surprise you.

Don’t Forget About Foreplay

One of the most important things we can gather from 50 Shades of Grey is the fact that foreplay can determine your sexual encounter. Even though you both have hectic schedules and reach the end of the day tired, try to incorporate foreplay into your sex routine. Stroking and kissing your partner can increase the pleasure you’ll both feel later on.

Use Ice and Food in the Bedroom

Don’t have a gag ball at hand? There are other things you can put in your mouth! Get crazy and use food or even ice while you fool around before sex. You can take a pint of ice cream, liquid chocolate or even fresh fruit to place on your partner and eat from them.

Send Sexy Texts

You don’t have to wait until you both are in the bedroom to start getting flirty! The best way to build up anticipation and desire is to tease each other from a distance. With this in mind, send some sexy texts throughout the day. You can tell your partner what you wish they were doing to you right now, a steamy picture of you or just a quick note to let them know you look forward to tonight!

Keep Your Heels On

A woman in heels feels more powerful and sexy, and there’s no reason why you can’t take that feeling to the bedroom. At the end of the day, leave your heels on for a bit longer. Go straight to the bedroom and strip, removing everything except your heels. Your partner’s jaw will drop to the floor and you’ll both have an unforgettable night.

Get in the Bathtub Together

Water makes everything more relaxing, and this is also true when it comes to sex. If you want to set the mood, prepare a bubbly bathtub, light some candles, turn on romantic music and wait for your partner in the water! Once you’re both wet and turned on, enjoy a wild night.

Watch Your Partner Pleasure Themselves

A healthy sexual relationship between you and your partner involves communicating in order to know exactly what the other one wants and likes. A great way to do this is by asking them to pleasure themselves in front of you. Not only will you get incredibly turned on, but you’ll also learn a thing or two about how your partner likes to be touched.

Make a Special Playlist for the Occasion

A very constant motif around the 50 Shades of Grey story is playlists to have sex to. If you didn’t know, hearing is a sense that can be heavily stimulated to increase pleasure in the bedroom. Listening to a specific song can wake up feelings or even memories in your mind. Start creating a special playlist with your partner with all those songs that make you feel in a sexy mood. Playing it while having sex will feel ten times better!

Check-In at a Hotel in Your Hometown

You don’t need to wait to go on vacations or find time for a getaway to get creative, you can simply book a hotel or check-in at a motel in your hometown and get away from everything if only for a night or just a few hours.

Take Turns to Take Control of Each Other

Taking and giving control to your partner is very exciting and puts your trust to the test. Take turns to control each other, ordering them to do certain things and the other one has to obey. This control game will show just how sexy your partner can be while being bossy.

Engage in PDA at Public Spaces

Remember when you were young? Go back to simpler times and engage in light foreplay in public spaces, just like when you were teenagers! You can go to the movies and make out, park at a secluded spot at night and kiss and do thrilling small PDA (Public Display of Affection), just don’t get in trouble with the law!

Have Sex in Front of a Mirror

There’s a reason why motels have giant mirrors on the ceiling. Having sex in front of a mirror can give you and your partner a different point of view of your bodies, turning you on even more and making sex more visually stimulating.

We can’t deny that 50 Shades of Grey has inspired many fantasies and dreams among people, but you can make them all true by following these steamy tips with your partner!