A Woman Proudly Flaunts Her Armpits Bush

“There’s so much pressure on women nowadays to look or act a certain way and my page is all about ignoring the pressure and encouraging women to just have self-love”, said Brenna Pennly.

Pennly, a 31-year old from Boise, ID, stopped shaving back in 2017 after being obsessed about it since she was 11. Brenna, a mom of two, now removes only hair from her face.

“I started making my posts about body choice and about women having self-love. I want to encourage other women to embrace their bodies” Brenna said about her Instagram page. She got a lot of positive comments, although many were sexual in nature.

Brenna was raised in a strict Mormon household and was given a razor by her mom at the age of 11. She started shaving her legs, arms, face, armpits, chest, brazillian, and even her back. Thanks to growing up in a tight-knit community she did not experience any negativity from her friends, except one time: “I did date one guy who told me, ‘You’ve got a mustache,’ in front of his mum, who quickly scolded him for it”.

Now, she is razor and wax-free and she says: “I really want to inspire women to love themselves no matter what and to be happy with who they are”.