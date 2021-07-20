6 Ways To Breathe More Life Into Your Home – 2021 Guide

When you first moved into your home, it felt like the best feeling ever as it felt new. You’re excited to put things together and everything seemed so alive, fresh, and beautiful. But a few years on, you may have noticed your house suddenly succumbing to the daily wear and tear.

Most especially as of late when homeowners have been spending more time at home than usual, it’s not uncommon to feel as if your house is in dire need of fresh, new life. This doesn’t mean doing a major renovation, but at least have a few tweaks to make your home feel and look a tad bit more brand new.

Think, plants in your house, aquariums, and a few changes for signs of life. Click here if you’re interested to learn more about bringing in life in your home to go hand-in-hand with these other tips:

1. Bring In More Light

Bringing in more light into your home can instantly make space feel larger and brighter. While the most common route to take for this purpose is to add more light fixtures, that’s not the only option. A reasonable way to bring in more light into your place is to open up more windows. If you’ve previously had dark curtains, then you may want to switch these with blinds that are easier to maintain and open during the day. Let natural light come through.

Also, for smaller spaces in your home, a good way to add more light is to have reflective fixtures like mirrors. When placed strategically, mirrors can make a space feel and look bigger, bringing in more air. Your home won’t feel so closed and congested.

2. Give Your Home A Good Deep Clean

Even if you have a small home or you think you don’t own a lot of things, you’ll be surprised at how much stuff you’ve accumulated which you may no longer be using once you give your home a good deep clean. Don’t rush this process. Go through every room in your house. This enables you to check for anything you no longer use, which you can sell, donate, or give away to family or friends.

After decluttering, give each room in your home a deep clean. If there are professional cleaners in your area, then it’s a good idea to hire them for this purpose. They can go through every nook and cranny of your home, especially those you can’t reach, and give it a thorough clean. After that deep clean, you’ll instantly feel as if you’re in a new home again.

3. Hang A Piece Of Art

Do you have any blank walls in your home? Kill the boredom by hanging a piece of art. If you have the money for it, then it’s a good idea to invest in art. Not only do these make your house look brighter and better, but it also increases your home’s value. When you have guests over, they’ll notice it and the art piece can become a conversation starter.

If the budget is quite tight at the moment, you can always opt for cheaper alternatives. A trip to your Home Depot will present you with a wide variety of paintings and canvas art, which can be just as beautiful to bring your place to new life.

4. Don’t Forget Your Floor

One of the places in your home that goes through the most wear and tear are your floors. So, it’s not surprising that among all other areas in your home, this is also one of those that’ll look the oldest. If you haven’t given it some love lately, then you should. You don’t have to change your whole flooring, but you can always play around with new rugs and carpets.

If your whole living area is carpeted, as still is the case for many older homes, you may want to consider having that floor carpet removed. Show off the natural hardwood floors or tiles your home came with.

This big change can have your home feeling brand new as you no longer have to suffer through ugly, worn-out carpets. Not only will this change have your home looking and feeling newer and a lot cleaner, but even your daily cleaning won’t be as difficult. An all-carpeted floor is harder to maintain than natural wood or tiled floors are.

5. Paint Your Walls

If there’s one major job you can do to bring new life into your old and dreary home, it’s to repaint your home. There’s nothing like a fresh, new coat of paint that’ll make your home feel, look, and smell brand new. Repainting your walls are also inexpensive to do and can easily be done through a DIY.

If you’re feeling more adventurous, then you can change up plain walls to statement pieces by sticking a wallpaper on. This works best for bathrooms, your kids’ bedroom, playroom, office, and even your bedroom.

6. Refresh Your Furniture

If your furniture has been with you for a long time now, then perhaps now’s a good time to refresh it. This means replacing the old and dreary ones with new furniture. Plus, you can always be strategic about this. If your favorite furniture shop is on sale, it doesn’t hurt to look through what they have. Who knows, you may be able to score new furniture on a budget.

If you can’t buy a few pieces at the moment, there’s always an option of rearranging your current furniture. Even a few changes can make a big difference in making your home look a lot newer.

Conclusion

In closing, are you now ready to put these tips and tricks for refreshing your home? There are many options you can choose from, and at the end of the day, the choice still boils down to you. As the homeowner, you know best what your home needs. Soon enough, for the next time you invite guests over, they’re going to feel the change as your home feels a lot newer, cleaner, and fresher. Plus, you’re going to love staying indoors, too!