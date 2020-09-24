Brazil’s Mario Rossi Band Releases a Guitar-Oriented New Album

By Henrique Inglez de Souza

‘The Same Old Street’ is the second all-original studio album from Mario Rossi Band. It was released this month and brings a very guitar-oriented piece of work. Riffs and licks off tracks like ‘Leave a Light On’, ‘Hard Way’, ‘The Times You Loved Me’, and ‘Coffee’ suggest us influences by Cream, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Ten Years After, Johnny Winter, and Peter Green.

“This time, I knew how to work my references better, and the band was getting along better, musically, as well. You know?”, he says. “I mean, everyone was well prepared and feeling confident regarding the sound and style we were gonna get. It was much easier, for sure!”

Mario Rossi is a 35-year-old guitarist, singer from Brazil. His debut solo album ‘Electric Art’ came in 2019. The band that recorded that album was basically the same one that recorded the new release: drummer Sergio “Batata” and bassist Othon Ribeiro, which has produced the tracks as well. Keyboardist Fabio Lopes and drummer Jorge Anielo (drums) have made guest appearances.

“I got used to the power trio lineup, especially because I can play and sing at the same time”, Rossi explains. “Having few instruments shows more the guitar, bass and drums parts, which I love – they are the engines of Rock! In addition, a power trio demands more from musicians. Since I started playing it has always been in this kind of lineup.”

The recordings for ‘The Same Old Street’ were done in a studio based in his hometown, São Bernardo do Campo, SP. There’s a real improvement in many musical aspects, compared to ‘Electric Art’. Also, the album sounds powerful, a big wall of guitars. And there’s a reason why for that.

“This is one of the things I like most about music, the guitar! And I miss hearing more organic, valve tones,” he says. “I insist on making that kind of sound very clear on my records. I don’t use as many pedals – at most one, and just sometimes. I am very careful about the guitar. I like to listen to bands whose guitarist’s tone catches me. If music doesn’t have that, I don’t give it the same attention.”

Mario Rossi’s solo journey started a few years ago. Among other works, he toured Brazil two times (2013 and 2015) with the American bluesman John Primer. They played in the South and Southeast of that country, including a performance on ‘The Noite com Danilo Gentili’ TV show, screened by SBT – one of the biggest TV channels in Brazil.

He also went to the United States last year and had the chance to jam with NY Blues Hall of Fame members, and play guitar live at the Red Lion Club (Greenwich Village) with a bunch of good ones: David Bennett Cohen (keyboards, Country Joe & The Fish), Arthur Nielson (guitar, Cyndi Lauper/Shemekia Copeland), Sonny Hudson (harmonica), and Mike Muller (bass, Albert King, Luther Allison e The Ramones).

Check the music video for ‘Leave a Light On’.

*Link to the music video: https://youtu.be/zrgn1DeNsZU

*Photo credit: JR

Web and Social Media Links:

Official website: http://www.mariorossiband.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mariorossiband

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTPOgk3GZOxiN6TZ_Aa6hmQ

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3SvGL8B0ltyBJQvlBNbE9N?si=CmqV1v2jR4Kyjd3EB8PAMA

This piece was written in collaboration Henrique Inglez de Souza.