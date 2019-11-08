Branding Challenges and Opportunities Decoded

Ever wondered why CEOs earn 7-figure pay? It’s because they’ve mastered one thing: how to build a brand. Whether you’re a small, medium-sized, or large company, you must work toward boosting your brand’s visibility every day.

But bumping up a brand’s prominence is no easy task. That said, it’s not as complicated as most small business owners think either. There are many branding challenges to tackle, but there are also a few branding opportunities up for grabs.

Let’s dive in.

Branding Challenges

1. Pressure to Deliver More Revenues Quickly

Managers everywhere today work under immense pressure. Investors keep piling pressure on top management, demanding ever-growing results. And top management keeps pushing mid-level management to deliver unreasonably better performance from quarter to quarter. As a result, little attention goes toward building the brand.

2. An Evolving Audience

Today’s customers are a whole lot different than customers of the 1950s. Manufacturers in the past wielded awesome power and largely determined what consumers bought. But things have drastically changed.

Customers everywhere these days are constantly engaging with brands. Sometimes they’re praising them and other times tearing them apart. Companies have been forced to make significant changes to their branding strategy to reflect this reality. Traditional marketing is out, digital marketing is in. And not everyone is finding adapting to the new environment simple.

3. Inability to Inspire Employees

There’s nothing like a successful brand without a passionate, motivated team —employees who’re “tuned in.” In this day and age where companies can no longer guarantee job security, it’s become extremely hard to inspire employees. How do you overcome this challenge? Convince your employees that your business exists to serve a much higher purpose than just profits. If you’re creative enough, this should be doable.

And now, let’s look at a couple branding opportunities you can take advantage of today.

Branding Opportunities

1. Email Marketing

Your email marketing campaigns are great opportunities to elevate your brand. It’s critical to invest in reliable email services that offer all the features your business needs to shine. Use custom email templates that let you easily and creatively insert brand-related content. Such content includes calls-to-action buttons, social media buttons, recognizable brand colors, and contact information.

2. Graphics and Marketing Materials

Visual content is undoubtedly one of the most potent forms of content businesses can use. So, use captivating graphics wherever and whenever you can. Have your company’s logo or other graphics on your vehicles, business cards, and brochures. And when it comes to brochures, do all you can to make them look outstanding. These materials should be clear, professional, and compelling.

There are even unique promotional tools out there, such as Custom Car Magnets, that can help boost your brand’s visibility tremendously. Click here to learn more about this option.

3. Product Packaging

Packaging is another effective way to increase awareness of your brand. It may not seem like a big issue, but if handled right, it can be a very effective marketing tool. So, experiment with different packaging designs and watch your stats. You could also present different designs on social media and ask your fans to pick the option they find most appealing. Be creative, and you’ll win. Knowing the branding challenges you face is good, but it’s not good enough. It’s also critical to identify the branding opportunities you have. More importantly, you should take advantage of the resources you have.