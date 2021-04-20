6 Ways To Fuel Brand Love Through Social Media

As with anything in life, no man is an island when it comes to harnessing social media’s power for branding strategy. In other words, you need to work with your customers and turn them into your very own brand ambassadors. Many companies and even celebrities have succeeded in making advocates out of their consumers through social media.

If you’re still focused on advertising to raise awareness for your products and services, then you’re missing out on a lot in terms of branding strategy. Today, it’s crucial to fuel your target market’s love for your brand and not just get their attention. It may sound like a complicated task, but there are tools like greenfly.com to help you give your brand a human touch.

Why Branding Is Essential

When many companies offer similar products and services, you need to distinguish your business from the pack. The same goes if you’re a celebrity or just an ordinary person who wants to boost the views for the video or content you posted online.

More than ever, creating your brand identity is crucial to get your message across to your intended audience. It’s no longer just about entering the market but how you will grow and dominate your industry.

Fueling Brand Love Via Social Media

With the right social media management tools in your arsenal, boosting your brand will not be an uphill battle. In fact, your strategy should flow naturally. After all, making advocates out of your customers is all about engaging them in your conversation. That said, there are social media branding pitfalls that you must avoid at all costs.

The worst mistake you can make is to fail to understand your customers or target audience. But once you’re able to engage your audience, your brand will have the best chance of getting all the love from them.

Here are some ideas to get more customer engagement to boost your brand.

Get Big on Video Content

It’s 2021! All social media platforms allow video content uploading. Everyone loves to watch videos, and it’s the most comfortable medium to consume content compared to written or audio formats. Couple that with the fact that people’s attention spans are getting shorter by the second. Using video content to put out your branding message will be a smart move.

The good news is YouTube no longer has a monopoly on video content streaming. You can now put up your brand’s videos on all the major social media platforms. You get a wider reach and a better shot at customer engagement. Keep in mind that you don’t have to produce a video for each platform. You can always repurpose your videos in one social media platform for use in another.

Go Live

Uploading video footage is one thing, and it’s quite another to broadcast live on social media. In the past few years, social media platforms have added a live feature in their apps. Anybody can show the world in real-time what they’re doing, how they’re feeling, or whatever it is that they want everyone to see.

Posting live content elevates your brand communication because you’re showing raw, unedited, and uncut information. It shows people that you’re honest, and they just love that. Posting real-time videos can boost your engagement and even bring people with similar interests together.

Add Human Purpose in Your Message

Branding is no longer a one-way street where companies drive down their message to their target audience and nothing more. Today, your audience can easily talk back and join in on the conversation. With that in mind, you must make it a point to add a human touch to your branding message. It means promoting environmental, ethical, and social responsibilities alongside your products or services.

Social media platforms gave voice to the people. If you’re all about pushing your brand down your customers’ throats, your brand will never get the love it deserves. There’s a reason why it’s called social media, and that’s because these platforms give people social space.

For your brand to succeed, it would be best to help people elevate their voices and stand with what your target audience believes in. It’s the key to connecting and engaging your customers, particularly those among Gen Z.

Show Customers Your Appreciation

Appreciating your customers doesn’t mean you have to bribe them so that they will continue to follow your brand. Instead, it’s all about rewarding them for engaging or joining in on the conversation and using your products and services. Keep in mind that your customers or followers picked you over all the other similar brands out there. That kind of loyalty deserves some payback.

Rewards can come in many forms and sizes. When using social media, you can run contests or even polls highlighting your product or service alongside what your customers can say about their experience with your brand. Your contest winners will get freebies, which is one more way to generate buzz for your brand.

Get Personal

Bots have become somewhat the standard among many brands when using social media. These applications can automate your correspondence with your audience and make things a lot easier for you or your social media team. The bad news is that relying solely on bots can make your brand lack personality.

It’s true that billions of people now use social media. But when all is said and done, these platforms are ultimately a personal interaction. Nobody wants to talk or engage with bots. Thus, it would be best to give your branding message a human touch. If you use bots in your direct messaging, make sure to follow up with a human-created message immediately.

If you genuinely care about your audience, connect with them like you would with a real friend. That’s the best workaround to fueling brand love in the age of social media.

Always Be Present and Consistent

To succeed in social media, you must be active in all the platforms you’re using. How else can people engage with you? It would help if you were seen all the time so people can trust you. Additionally, you must be consistent with your post schedule. Your target audience has come to expect your content at particular intervals or frequency. Failing to meet that expectation can be viewed as inactivity on your part. Worse, it can even affect your trust rating. So, to get that brand love you’re aiming for, don’t be lazy on social media platforms.

Conclusion

Social media is the best tool right now to make your target customers know about you and what you have to offer. If you can engage with your audience, you can boost your brand and your bottom line.