The Bradys Are Saying Goodbye To The Patriots On Instagram

In an emotional post Gisele Bundchen is saying goodbye to Boston. Her husband and their children will be moving after her husband Tom Brady announced that he is leaving The Patriots. The 39-year-old supermodel expressed how thankful she is for “the wonderful experiences.”

Tom Brady yesterday posted on Instagram a heartfelt message to Patriots Nation, revealing the next chapter of his NFL career will take place elsewhere. Brady and Bündchen, who have been married since 2009, share son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7. He also shares 12-year-old son John with ex Bridget Moynahan.