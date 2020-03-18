The Bradys Are Saying Goodbye To The Patriots On Instagram

In an emotional post Gisele Bundchen is saying goodbye to Boston. Her husband and their children will be moving after her husband Tom Brady announced that he is leaving The Patriots. The 39-year-old supermodel expressed how thankful she is for “the wonderful experiences.”
What a ride the last decade has been. Boston has been so good to us and will always be in our hearts. We will forever have wonderful memories. Our kids were born and raised there and we have made special friendships to last a lifetime. I’ll miss our friends, the beautiful change of seasons and the rides to the stadium to go cheer for Tom and the Pats. Thank you to everyone who has been so supportive of my husband and our family throughout all these years. We will miss you! ❤🙏 Quanta transformação que aconteceu na minha vida nessa última década. Boston foi muito acolhedora conosco e estará sempre em nossos corações. Nós teremos para sempre memórias incríveis. Nossas crianças nasceram e cresceram lá e fizemos amizades especiais para o resto da vida. Vou sentir saudades dos nossos amigos, das lindas trocas de estações e de todas as nossas idas ao estádio para torcer pelo Tom e pelo Pats. Agradeço a todos que apoiaram meu marido e minha família por todos esses anos. Vamos sentir saudades!
Tom Brady yesterday posted on Instagram a heartfelt message to Patriots Nation, revealing the next chapter of his NFL career will take place elsewhere. Brady and Bündchen, who have been married since 2009, share son Benjamin, 10, and daughter Vivian, 7. He also shares 12-year-old son John with ex Bridget Moynahan.