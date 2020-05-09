Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Is Torn Between Her Parents’ Rival Birthday Parties

Mary McFarren
Image source: US Weekly

Brad Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie are reportedly set to throw rival lockdown parties for Shiloh’s 14th birthday on May 27th. The exes share custody of their children, and each one of them wants to treat Shiloh with an extraordinary bash.

Brad (56) wants to make the party super special with all the siblings present, Maddox(18) Pax (16)  Zahara (15) and 11-year-old twins  Knox and  Vivienne at his mega-mansion in Beverly Hills.

Image source: DNyuz

Reportedly, Angelina will be throwing her own party for Shiloh. A source said: “She’ll have a separate celebration at her mom’s”.

Image source: MorningPicker

Last year, Bred throw a party for Shiloh to remember. They all enjoyed an incredible Escape Room experience, with children spending hours going through the immersive escape rooms eating custom birthday cakes and watching performances from a magician.

The pair separated in 2016 when Angelina filed for divorce, with the marriage coming to a formal end last year.

 

 

