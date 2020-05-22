Angelina Jolie Bans Shiloh To Hang Out With Brad Pitt’s Girlfriends

Brad Pitt (56) had been spending some time during the coronavirus lockdown with actress Alia Shawkat (31), who starred in “Arrested Development”. Now, the ex Angelina Jolie has reportedly told Brad Pitt to keep their daughter Shiloh away from his close friend. Reportedly, Angelina was deeply disturbed that Shiloh was introduced to Alia, and that “the two hit it off right away”.

A similar ban was put in place recently by Jolie about children meeting Jennifer Aniston, after Brad started getting close to his ex-wife, 15 years after they divorced.

Brad had allegedly thought that Angelina and Alia could strike up a friendship. A source reportedly said: “Angie doesn’t have a lot of female friends, and she has no intention of making Brad’s new babe one of them.”

Apparently, Brad’s “flavor of the month” doesn’t bother Angelina, but rather that he is meeting them while having the children, who they co-parent.

Brad had been seen with Alia at a number of events but they said that they have a platonic friendship. The Hollywood legend introduced Alia with Jennifer Aniston and supposedly, the two became really good friends.