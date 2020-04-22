4 Ways to Boost Your Cognitive Abilities – 2020 Guide

Self-improvement is one of the key things that can make our lives more wonderful. People do not understand well how important is to constantly work on the improvement of your skills. Indeed, some skills are more important to us than others. Yet, it seems that people do not have the necessary desire to improve even those skills that can mean a lot to us.

We are not talking here about the skills that will bring you profit in life. Of course, a lot of money is one of the goals that we all want to achieve. Still, the skills that we improve will also help us understand life in a better way. When you possess some sort of ability, you finally get the chance to enjoy happiness and joy.

One type of abilities that most people do not improve is cognitive abilities. In most cases, cognitive development is something that we connect with babies and children. Indeed, in this period of life, our child must improve these skills. Still, this type of skill-improvement does not have limits. Why do we stop to improve them during our life?

The consequences of not improving cognitive abilities can be huge. Some of them are dementia and Alzheimer’s. However, even those small problems that we can potentially have will make us feel and act older than we are.

There are 8 different types of cognitive abilities like response inhibition, speed of information processing, multiple simultaneous attention, etc. As you see, all the abilities are brain-based. Because of that, we need to somehow ensure that our brain works well under every condition.

Fortunately, there are several different ways to boost your cognitive abilities. In this article, we will highlight the most important and effective ones.

Let’s get started.

Be Physically Active

Someone will probably ask – “Is it possible that physical ability can boost my cognitive function.” Well, it might sound strange at first glance. However, physical activity and cognitive skills are like yin and yang. They are mutually connected in many ways.

The most important thing for you to know is that exercising improves blood flow to the hippocampus. Hippocampus is part of the brain that is responsible for our memory. Logically, this is an especially important thing for people that receive a lot of pieces of information. For instance, teenagers that exercise will have a better ability to remember the things they study at college.

Despite better memory, the function of the brain will be better. Physically active people will know how to handle stress a lot better. Despite that, they will make better decisions while they are under pressure. Their brain will continue to work in the same manner because of the good blood flow.

Read Books Always

We are completely aware of the fact that reading is not one of the favorite activities of people. However, reading 1 book per week would be a great habit. It would not take a lot of your time and it will help you improve your cognitive abilities.

Still, there is one thing that you have to know. It is matters a lot what you plan to read. Reading a celebrity tabloid magazine is not going to take a lot of your brainpower. For your brainpower, it would be necessary to read something instructive and educational. For instance, reading science books would be a lot better choice. You can’t just sit and read these books without spending brainpower. You will have to turn it on while doing that which leads to cognitive ability improvement.

Play Different Games

Improvement of our brainpower does not have to be boring. On the contrary, it can be quite entertaining. Different games can help you do that.

One of the ways is to solve all types of puzzles. This includes cryptograms, acrostics, syllacrostics, and other word-oriented brain teasers. However, you don’t have to only focus on word-based puzzles. There are some like Sudoku that can be a good choice for this type of improvement.

Our recommendation is to start with only one type of puzzle. It would be to focus on it for a week or two and then switch to another one. This maybe seems easy. However, it will be a huge challenge for your brain. It will have to adapt to a new puzzle and a new way of thinking. It might be complex to move from easy to more complex puzzles in the beginning. Yet, over time, your brain will get used to it. In other words, your cognitive skills are going to improve.

Despite puzzles, you can also play different types of board and card games. You can find a lot of them in a digital form like Monopoly, Trivial Pursuit, Wheel of Fortune, etc. On the other hand, card games will always make you think. This especially counts if you play against more people at the same time. You will need to know how to predict their moves, decisions, and strategy. For something like that, you have to be concentrated and “turn on” your brain”.

Good Sleep

Okay, this might be a bit logical, but we need to highlight it. Many people are not having a good sleep because of many reasons. Many life problems do not allow us to sleep well over the night. We usually stay awake until 2 or 3 AM thinking about those problems. Despite that, you will hear many people that they could not sleep because they were “too tired”. In other words, they are suffering from some sort of insomnia.

Fortunately, the help for this type of problem does exist in the form of different medicines. Some studies confirm certain medications are also good for ADHD, PTSD, and depression. However, doctors can only prescribe them to people that suffer from sleep disorders.