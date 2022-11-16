10 Codeless Test Automation Tools to Boost QA Testing

As a result of technological development and expansion, as well as the introduction of DevOps and Agile, the software testing business is undergoing significant changes. Software Testing has had a long journey from manual testing to sophisticated record-and-playback testing tools, test automation tools, and finally to codeless automated testing.

What is codeless automated testing?

Codeless automation is one approach to addressing these obstacles and maturing automation simultaneously. When scripts can be created and maintained without writing code, the whole team may participate in the automation effort: SDETs, testers, release managers, project managers, and operations specialists may all be of use.

Typically, codeless automation technologies provide not only the recording and replaying of automated tests but also the addition or modification of test steps and, on occasion, the execution of test scripts. Some codeless test automation systems perform tests on simulated devices, while others may execute tests on actual devices.

Top cordless automated testing tools?

HeadSpin- HeadSpin is an effective automation testing tool for remotely testing and debugging mobile, web, video, and audio applications on tens of thousands of actual devices across the globe. The platform supports easy interaction with automated testing frameworks like Appium, Selenium, and Appium Inspector. It is compatible with many technologies, including Charles proxy, Xcode, Cucumber, Espresso, and many more. More than 30 automation frameworks are supported. HeadSpin offers cross-browser and cross-device compatibility, including mobile phones, OTT media devices, and many more. Users get practical insights enabled by AI and KPIs based on computer vision for assessing digital experience and audio-video QoE. Appium- Appium is an open-source testing tool for mobile applications. It is based on the notion that one should not need to recompile or alter their application to test it. The interface allows non-programmers to generate substantial flows with minimum training and assistance. In addition to desktop applications, native, hybrid, and mobile web applications are supported. There is no need to integrate any Appium-specific or third-party frameworks or code into the application since it utilizes vendor-supplied automation frameworks. Robotium- Robotium is an open-source framework for test automation primarily designed for Android UI testing. It provides a grey box user interface, system, functional, and user acceptability testing for native and hybrid Android apps. There is no need to write code while going from one activity to another with Robotium. Both Android native applications and hybrid apps may be tested. As a result of runtime coupling to UI components, cases are robust. The text is simple to run and may be integrated with Maven and ANT. Watir- Watir is a Ruby-based open-source automation tool for online applications developed in any language. It supports web applications independent of the underlying development technology and facilitates browsers like Internet Explorer, Firefox, Chrome, Safari, and Edge. Support is provided for the page object design pattern. Simple and customizable tests are possible. TestLink- TestLink is among the most popular mobile test automation tools for functional and regression testing automation solutions. This program offers keyword-driven testing for cross-browser testing, mobile testing, and collaborative test design. It supports several programs. With this program, cases may be exported and imported with ease. XML-RPC is used to automate case execution. Filters cases by version, case ID, keywords, and version. Marathon- Marathon is an open-source test automation framework developed to Java-based GUI applications. The primary purpose of this tool is acceptability testing. In addition to recording and replaying tests, users may also produce results. If testing a small project with a maximum of 10 screens per application, one should use Marathon. Marathon ITE is the successor to Marathon, enabling the creation of robust suites for large and complex projects. The utility is, however, licensed. However, a free trial may be checked out. TestProject– TestProject is the world’s first free cloud-based, community-driven automation platform, enabling users to quickly Web, Android, and iOS apps across all platforms. Using Selenium and Appium, you can work with your team to guarantee quality and velocity. TestNG- TestNG is an open-source testing framework inspired by Junit and Nunit, with additional capabilities added to make it a more effective tool. It contains annotations, big thread pools, customizable setup, parameter support, and many tools and plug-ins, among other great features. It is compatible with almost all testing types, including unit, functional, integration, data-driven, and end-to-end. QAwolf- QA Wolf is a web-based application that creates Javascript code to navigate a website and transforms it into an automated test. It is perfect for novices who wish to develop tests rapidly without learning complex programming languages. To debug more complicated tests, developers may directly alter any portion of the code. No downloads or installs are necessary. For rapid results, tests are done in 100 percent parallel. Chromium, Chrome, WebKit, and Firefox are all supported. Selenium: Selenium is an open-source web automation technology in great demand and widespread usage. It is one of the finest accessible QA automation tools. It can automate across various operating systems, including Windows, Mac, and Linux, and browsers like Firefox, Chrome, Internet Explorer, and Headless Browsers. Selenium scripts may be developed in Java, C#, Python, Ruby, PHP, Perl, and JavaScript, among other languages. Selenium’s browser add-on, Selenium IDE, has record and playback functionality.

In conclusion, codeless automation allows everybody to contribute to the organization’s testing strategy and frees time for more strategic development and testing activities.