What You Can Do to Boost Immunity

It has been a year since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared Coronavirus as a global pandemic. While countries around the world are taking steps to flatten the curve, we, as individuals, must take steps to minimize the risk of contracting the disease too.

The main precaution of the virus is to maintain hygiene standards like washing hands, and social distancing but more focus should be on building immunity in case anyone contracts the virus. The immunity of a person gets diminished as the older he/she gets. So to minimize the risk of contracting any disease, one must take steps to boost their immunity which helps keep a person healthy.

Improve Your Diet

The food you give to your body determines the health and immunity of your physical system. Try to eat low-carb diets, as it will help in controlling blood sugar and pressure. If a person is diagnosed with diabetes, a low-carb diet will help produce more insulin hence slowing down the spike in blood sugar. Also, incorporate protein-rich food sources in your diet to help keep the body in shape. Eat foods like mushrooms, tomatoes, broccoli, peas, spinach to build a strong barrier for the body against diseases and infections.

You can take supplements rich in omega-3 fatty acids as a daily dose. Look for immunity boosting supplements at 90daymeds.com and get your body equipped with the necessary nutrients to fight against viruses and infections. There are many natural sources of supplements that you can place in your daily diet such as ginger, gooseberries, turmeric spice. Many of such foods are common in Ayurvedic treatments which is an ancient medical science that originated from India. Ayurvedic specialists recommend many sources to boost immunity such as garlic, black cumin, basil leaves, sunflower seeds, flax seeds, pumpkin seeds, melon seeds. These are excellent sources of Vitamin E and protein which are most necessary to build up the immunity of the body.

Take Adequate Sleep

Make a habit of sleeping for at least 6-8 hours daily. A good sleep routine will build up strength in your body. Lack of sleep will leave the body tired and agitated. This will disrupt mental functioning as well. In the end, your immune system takes a hit.

Stay Hydrated

Water is as necessary for living beings as oxygen. Water keeps bodily functions in check. So try to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily. Keep a water bottle by your side at all times. This way you will not forget to stay hydrated. Being hydrated will flush out the toxins from the body that may impair the immune system. If you are tired of drinking normal water, you may opt for other hydrating sources like fresh juices and coconut water.

Exercise More

A healthy lifestyle includes a good diet and adequate physical activity. Incorporate at least 20 minutes of exercise in your daily life as it will keep the body fresh and fit. If you have not started exercising yet, then it is a good time to start considering it. You can watch and practise at-home workout videos from the internet or do some physical activity by yourself.

If you know you won’t be able to keep up the routine, you may include a friend or family member in your fitness journey and challenge them to achieve a specific fitness goal such as a number of steps in a day or losing a specific amount of weight in a month.

Don’t Take Stress

With the advent of technology, we have minimized human contact and indulge in the digital world. This has created numerous stress in our lives. Different aspects of practical life take their toll on the mind and body. Try to take breaks from the daily routine and distress yourself with mindless activities like colouring so you can take your mind off worrisome things. Develop a hobby or learn a skill that might interest you and you can indulge in it after a stressful day.

Avoid Smoking

Destructive activities like alcohol consumption, smoking or vaping have a direct relation with body immunity and defence. Smoking weakens the lung capacity and destroys the cell lining inside respiratory tracts. Try to reduce alcohol consumption and smoking and if you are too dependent on it you may try rehabilitation programs. Substance dependency in any form is not good for the body.

Immunity boosting foods

As it is mentioned above, the need to boost the immunity of the body is imminent. A proper diet is what is needed the most in providing defence to the body. Take a look at what nutrients you need to put in your body.

Vitamin C

This vitamin is important in developing immunity. It is also helpful in the prevention of the common cold and flu. Vitamin C acts as a powerful antioxidant and protects against damages done to the respiratory tract. It is so helpful in treating and preventing respiratory illnesses that Vitamin C treatment is induced in patients with viruses and infections.

Vitamin D

Vitamin D is a great tool for defence against infections and diseases. You may take supplements containing vitamin D but the best source of vitamin D is sunlight. So soak up the sun for at least 10 minutes daily and your body will function its best.

Zinc

Zinc is a vital nutrient that fights infections. A person with zinc deficiency may get prone to cough, cold, flu and other viral infections. Especially older people must get zinc supplements daily to boost their immunity.

Elderberry

Elderberries are a rich source of nutrients like phosphorus, iron, copper, and potassium. They also contain antibacterial and antiviral qualities which fight influenza and cold.

Garlic and Turmeric

Turmeric is such a powerful spice that it deserves a category of its own in herbal science. Turmeric is packed with anti-inflammatory and antiviral properties. This helps in enhancing the body immunity.

By taking these steps you can ensure a healthy life for yourself and your loved ones.