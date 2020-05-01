Boosie Badazz Calling For Release Of Bill Cosby

In the latest installment of Boosie Badazz’s interview residency with “VladTV”, the rapper went off about how Tekashi 6ix9ine is out of prison while Bill Cosby is still there. Boosie argued that Cosby should also be free. The disgraced comedian has been accused by dozens of women of sexual assault over the years.

The Baton Rouge legend put the blame on victims: “Everybody was taking them b***es. Everybody was taking ’em! B****, you knew what you was taking. Free Bill Cosby”.

“You let a rat out of jail, man! This man got a couple years and you not gon’ let him out of jail with the corona goin’ on. That’s racist. That’s racist towards his money and everything he done worked for! You letting all these motherfuckers out but you won’t let an 80-something-year-old man out? That’s fucking racist!”, ranted Boosie.

He also supported the Nine Trey Blood gang and suggested how they should retaliate against 6ix9ine.