We assume you want everything about your wedding to be perfect, right? Well, if you do, that includes arriving at the wedding in style. Most weddings are glamorous, luxurious and prestigious, and if you ask us, there is no better way for you to channel that energy than by arriving in a limo.

As you know, every aspect of a wedding requires intricate planning, and that also happens to be the case for booking a limo. On that note, we’ve prepared a little guide for you. Now, we won’t give you any tips or tell you how to plan your wedding, but what we will do is tell you all you need to know about booking a limousine for it.

So, without further ado – let’s get started!

Why Should You Want A Limousine For A Wedding?

As we said, weddings are often glamorous, and we know a thing or two about glamour ourselves. What we know is that arriving in style in a luxurious vehicle is as glamorous as it gets. Call us old fashioned, but if limos weren’t glamorous – celebrities wouldn’t exit them before every award show ever.

Now that we’ve established why you’d want it – let’s dig into the details.

How Far In Advance Should You Book A Limo For Your Wedding?

This is a question we get from most couples, and even though there isn’t a perfect answer to this question, there is a way for you to make sure everything goes smoothly and according to plan.

Whether you want to believe it or not, there is such a thing as a wedding season. As you can imagine – it isn’t during winter. A wedding season usually begins during late spring and ends in early fall, which means you have about an 8-month period to book your wedding. We say, usually, because in Toronto, for instance, due to harsh weather, the wedding season is noticeably shorter than that.

If you’d like to book the best limo service Toronto has to offer, you’ll have to get in early. By early, we mean as soon as you find the venue. Since most weddings will be crammed into a 5-month period, at best, you’ll want to make sure you get on top of everything as early as possible, and if that means booking a limo six months early – so be it.

In other, sunnier parts of the world, you can be a little bit looser with it. Three months in advance should be more than good.

Now, we won’t bother you with how to book a limousine for your wedding because you probably know how to do it, but just in case you do, you may click here to find out. A little bit of help never hurt anybody, right?

Essential Tips For Booking A Limo For Your Wedding

One of the essential tips for booking a limo for your wedding would be to book early, but since we’ve already covered that, let’s focus on some of the other ones.

Do Your Research

One thing you won’t want to happen on your wedding day is you getting stood up by the limo company, so before you book your limo, you’re going to have to do some research.

This shouldn’t take much of your time, which is good considering how much you’ll have to plan for the wedding itself. Basically, ask for referrals from your friends and family and read up on the online reviews if you can’t get a referral.

If you do this, you should have no problem finding a reliable limousine renting company that will make your wedding day better.

Figure Out Your Wedding Day Timeline

Unless you just want a limo to take you from point A to point B, you’re going to want to establish a clear timeline before you book them. Why would you need to do this? Well, it’s rather simple, really. If you can establish a clear timeline of your wedding day, your personal chauffeur will be at your disposal every step of the way; provided that you supply the necessary information to the renting company, that is.

Basically, this timeline would include things like all the locations, start times, time blocks and so on. Loosely translated, this means letting your chauffeur know when and where you’re getting your hair and makeup done, whether you want to do a photoshoot beforehand, or anything similar for that matter.

Know Your Budget

Renting a limousine won’t be cheap. After all, you are getting to drive around in a luxury vehicle. To be fair, it won’t be too expensive either, especially compared to the other wedding expenses, but nevertheless, you will have to know just how much money are you working with so that you can come up with the best plan and options for your wedding day.

Perhaps you’ll only need a limo for an hour or two, which means that if you want, you’ll be able to rent a Rolls Royce Phantom if you want to. On the other hand, if you need a limousine for the entire day – something else might be in your budget.

And also, don’t be afraid to negotiate. Renting companies care about their clients, especially the ones that are getting married, and you might be surprised just how open to negotiation they might be.

Get A Contract

A verbal or a handshake contract might be legal in the eyes of the law, but just in case – get your deal in writing. Sign a written contract once you’ve worked all the details out. This way, both you and the renting company will be protected in case something goes wrong. They’ll be obligated to provide you with their services, which is something that protects you. And if you, because of some unfortunate reason, cancel or reschedule – the contract will protect the company, too. Furthermore, if the breach of contract happens – the injured party will be compensated according to the contract.

Final Thoughts

In the end, we can only hope that we’ve been able to help you with our tips regarding booking and renting limousines for your wedding. Now, the only thing left to say is that we hope you have a great wedding. Good luck!