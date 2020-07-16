6 Things Blue Light Glasses are Used For – 2020 Guide

Every person on the planet wants to have a better, longer, and healthier life. We try to eat better so we can have more energy and so we can lose a few pounds; we buy different moisturizers to protect our skin, and we exercise regularly to improve our overall condition. One thing most people forget about is protecting and taking care of our eyes. Even though there are some things that can protect and improve our vision, we forget about the thing that we can benefit the most from – blue light glasses.

In this guide, we will give you more information on what these lenses are used for, and how they can help you throughout your daily life. Continue reading if you want to learn a few things about how these lenses can not only improve your vision, but they can also help you cope with mental health issues.

Better Sleep

How many times have you struggled to fall asleep even though you are really tired? Most people say that it is easier for them to fall asleep when they didn’t have a busy day, than when they had a lot of work to do.

One of the most common reasons why we cannot sleep, or why we wake up too many times throughout the night is the cortisol. This hormone is also called the stress hormone and it can interfere with our sleep.

Blue light can suppress the production of melatonin, and that is the hormone that helps us relax and sleep better. So, by wearing these lenses, we will help our body produce the right hormones that will make us feel more relaxed. When you don’t feel stressed, you won’t have any issues both with falling asleep faster and staying asleep throughout the night.

Prevent Eye Diseases

When we are exposed to UV rays, we risk getting an eye disease. Studies have shown that amber lenses can protect you from age-related macular degeneration, they can lower the chances of vision loss and they can even protect you from getting a cataract.

However, before purchasing a pair, you should learn more about blue light glasses and find out how they affect your vision. Experts suggest that if your child spends a lot of time using electronic devices, you should invest in a pair to protect their vision from an early age.

You should know that these lenses will not darken your vision, and they won’t affect the way you look at different colors. If you want to get sunglasses that darken the vision with blue light protection, you should consult with your ophthalmologist.

Protection After Surgery

The statistic shows that more than 10 million people, in the United States alone undergo a medical procedure related to their eyes each year. LASIK, cataract, and glaucoma surgeries are the most common and as you probably know, the first thing your doctor tells you after the surgery is that you need to rest your eyes.

We all follow that for a few weeks and even a month, but after one month has passed, we continue with our normal routines forgetting that our eyes still need to be protected. Experts suggest that wearing blue light glasses can help your eyes heal and they can speed up the recovery process.

They are also recommended after the surgery if you want to keep your vision intact.

Overall Protection

When we say that you have to protect your eyes, we don’t just mean from the computer screens. Some people like to play video games on their devices, others like watching TV for hours every day, and the rest may have to spend too much time outside.

Just like we have to protect our skin and the hair, if we want to look beautiful and be healthy, we have to protect our eyes as well. By using amber lenses, that is the exact thing you will be doing.

No matter what you do throughout the day, and how exposed you are to UV-A and UV-B rays, you won’t have to worry about your eyes suffering because of that.

Less Discomfort

When we spend a lot of time looking at our screens, we notice that we get a tingling sensation and even pain in our eyes. Every expert who works in the medical field says that we have to rest our eyes after looking at the screen for 30 minutes. The reality is, most of us don’t have time for that.

So, no matter if you are with your computer, tablet, laptop, or smartphone, you have to use these types of lenses. They will help with eye discomfort, and they will protect your eyes.

This does not mean that you should not take breaks and that you can look at your screen for 12 or 16 hours per day. However, by using blue light glasses, you will not experience dryness in your eyes and you will not get that tingling sensation.

Can Be Used to Help with Bipolar Disorder

This is one of the most interesting facts about blue light glasses. You already know that they are amazing at protecting your eyes, but did you know that these lenses can also be used to help with the symptoms of bipolar disorder?

Recent studies have shown that by wearing the amber lenses, people suffering from this condition have shown improvement in manic episodes. The test was conducted on people who were wearing the lenses every day of the week for two hours (usually between 6 and 8 PM). After just a few nights, they noticed an improvement in their mood swings.

The reason for this is the photosensitivity and the fact that by wearing blue lenses, you protect your eyes and the receptors from harmful rays.

Blue light is extremely harmful to us and for our eyes. Even though not every type of this light affects us in a negative way, we should take all the measures that we can to protect ourselves. You should know that the apps you can find online do not work, and they cannot protect you the way the special lenses can.

Be careful where you purchase the glasses and remember to consult with your doctor before buying anything that can affect your vision.