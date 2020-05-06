“Black Mirror” Season 6 Is Put On A Backburner

Charlie Brooker, the creator of “Black Mirror” recently opened up about the series’ notoriously depressing tone and the impact it has since gone on to have on his creative process. While it’s that very tone that originally drew people to the series in the first place, it would appear that it’s currently the very reason Brooker has taken a break from working on the sixth season.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on any of those”, he explains to the UK Radio Times. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh”.

It’s likely that the “Black Mirror” sixth season will take a little longer than expected especially given that film and television production is at the stand-still with no sign of an imminent return.